As the 2026-27 NBA season continues, a few members of the 2026 NBA Draft class have logged strong performances in the G League.

Here's a look at the best outings from G League games on Nov. 17-18.

Drake Allen, Motor City Cruise

The undrafted rookie scored a team-high 14 points, eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and three turnovers while shooting 5-of-7 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free throw line against the Grand Rapids Gold.

Dion Brown, Long Island Nets

The undrafted rookie finished with 19 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and two turnovers while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range and 3-of-3 from the free throw line in a win against the Delaware Blue Coats.

Maliq Brown, Austin Spurs

The second-round pick notched six points, 15 rebounds, three assists, a steal, a block and a turnover while shooting 3-of-6 from the field and 0-of-2 from beyond the arc in a win against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The second-round pick accumulated 21 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and four turnovers while shooting 8-of-15 from the field, 3-of-7 from deep and 1-of-2 from the free throw line in a win against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Tyon Grant-Foster, Sioux Falls Skyforce

The undrafted rookie accounted for 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks and a turnover while shooting 6-of-8 from the field, 1-of-2 from 3-point range and 0-of-1 from the free throw line in a win against the Noblesville Boom.

Rienk Mast, Noblesville Boom

The undrafted rookie scored a team-high 31 points, adding seven rebounds, two assists and three turnovers while shooting 13-of-23 from the field, 4-of-10 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Kowacie Reeves Jr., Noblesville Boom

The undrafted rookie turned in 19 points, a rebound and a block while shooting 8-of-12 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Braden Smith, Noblesville Boom

The second-round pick notched 12 points, 14 assists and one turnover while shooting 4-of-7 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Hannes Steinbach, Greensboro Swarm

The lottery pick scored a game-high 28 points, adding 16 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two turnovers while shooting 13-of-15 from the field and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in a win against the Capital City Go-Go.