Amid his worst start to a season since 2019, Mikal Bridges finally had reason to celebrate on Saturday night as he saved the Knicks from an embarrassing defeat.

Bridges entered the day averaging only 7.5 points per game, barely half of what he posted last year and his worst mark through the first 15 games of a season since his sophomore campaign in the NBA. As a key two-way player in the starting lineup of the defending champions, his struggles were both pronounced and monitored closely. Those struggles were not the sole reason New York got off to a rocky 0–3 start , or even the biggest. But they’ve definitely played a role.

Saturday night’s game against the visiting Trail Blazers was shaping up to be another rough game for Bridges in the scoring department and for his team overall. The Knicks went up by 23 in the first half on the visiting side before falling apart in the final two quarters, putting up all of 15 points in the third to let Portland get back in the game before scoring 13 points through most of the fourth quarter. The Blazers are a good team, but to let go of the rope that dramatically at home as defending champs, was a disaster. When All-Star forward Deni Avdija sank two free throws to put Portland up by two with 3.2 seconds remaining thanks to a baffling miscue by Andre Drummond, the orange and blue were on the precipice of a loss that could haunt them throughout the holiday season.

But, of course, the drama is never-ending in the Big Apple. The Knicks had time for one last shot and tried to draw up a play for Captain Clutch himself, Jalen Brunson. Instead, a chaotic sequence resulted in Bridges with the ball on the perimeter—and he delivered.

Sports are funny like that sometimes, aren’t they?

MIKAL BRIDGES STEPBACK GAME-WINNER GETS ‘DOUBLE BANG’ FROM MIKE BREEN 🔥



KNICKS WIN WILD ONE VS. BLAZERS AT MSG 🗽 pic.twitter.com/zvhORwSFpg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2026

The pure jubilation on the faces of Bridges’s teammates say it all. It’s the joy of victory, but even more so, it’s the joy of seeing a teammate succeed after a month of watching him struggle.

Can it be a turning point for Bridges after his rough start? The Knicks are praying so.

Bridges has been brutal to start the year, but game-winner could help him turn a corner

Bridges’s struggles this season are not a surprise, per se. Since moving to Manhattan in 2024 as the centerpiece of a big Knicks-Nets trade the two-way wing has been prone to disappearing on offense for games at a time. During those stretches he’ll not only be missing shots but become hesitant. He lacks aggression. At his worst Bridges will throw a wrench into New York’s drive-and-kick offense because he won’t threaten defenses the way he has to.

Unfortunately for the defending champions, that’s been the case all season long to this point. Through 16 games Bridges has scored five points or fewer on six different occasions, with the biggest lowlight coming in the form of a donut in the points column against the Celtics in October. He has failed to broach the 20-point mark. Even in the exciting Blazers win, Bridges finished with 12 points on eight shots.

Nobody expects these struggles to last forever. Heck, he fought through a similar stretch early in the Knicks’ playoff run last year and played out of his mind to help his team sweep through the second round and ECF en route to the Finals. It’s merely part of the experience at this point: Bridges will just go cold for a while and it’s on coach Mike Brown to adjust. The fact that his defense rarely wanes in tandem with his shot-making helps matters quite a bit. He doesn’t become unplayable, but it does hamper the offense significantly when he’s going through a slump.

This year’s slump has felt a little different. Bridges hasn’t started a season this poorly in a long time and his confidence has hit all-time lows from a body language perspective . Things got to the point where Brown, a disciple of the confidence-building school of coaching, was forced to reduce his minutes and even bench him during crunch time earlier in November.

The numbers say it’s hard to blame him. It’s tough for the Knicks to play at the level we’ve become accustomed to seeing when one member of their heralded starting five is shooting 41.8% from the floor while posting the 12th-best individual offensive rating on the roster. The Brunson-Bridges-Hart-Anunoby-KAT lineup posted a net rating of +12.5 during last year’s championship run. This season, it’s flipped completely to a -12.8 net rating. That isn’t entirely on Bridges (Hart hasn’t been very good, either) but it does reflect the disjointed nature of the unit when everyone isn’t clicking.

But things have been a bit better lately. New York has won four straight games. In that stretch Bridges hasn’t exactly stuffed the stat sheet but his shooting numbers are up big-time and his advanced stats are evening out. Brown is trusting him again, playing him 30 minutes per night during the winning streak. Incremental progress in the big picture—but progress nonetheless.

The Knicks are glad to see it. The regular season is long and they need consistent contributions from everybody to keep pace in the East while still ensuring full health come playoff time. As the NBA’s preeminent iron man Bridges is a big part of that equation. But if he’s barely averaging more points per game than Rudy Gobert, it becomes very difficult to rely on him as a piece of the offense.

Saturday could be the turning point; the injection of confidence all players need sometimes, a reminder that Bridges is an NBA champion who made huge shots in bigger moments barely six months ago. While nobody expects the veteran to wake up one day and supplant Towns as the No. 2 scorer on the roster, Bridges is still capable of providing more than he has so far. A lot more.

And if he forgets that again, Bridges need only fire up a replay of Mike Breen’s double-bang from last night to remind himself. Even after the second-worst start of his entire career, even when the ball didn’t seem like it was supposed to go him... Bridges drained the game-winner. The Knicks not only want but need to see more of that guy from here on out.

Listen to SI’s NBA podcast, Open Floor, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.