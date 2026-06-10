Assessing the Kings' Biggest Needs at the 2026 NBA Draft

Maybe the NBA's draft lottery reform will be the best thing to happen to the Sacramento Kings. On paper, this roster doesn't appear to be 22-60 bad, and had everyone remained healthy in a competitive environment, perhaps that record looks better at the end of the season.

Now, the Kings will be forced to get better, and it starts with the 2026 NBA Draft. They suffered some awful lottery luck, landing the seventh overall pick, but there's still talent to look forward to.

Sacramento, which may look to shed some salary this offseason, it will probably take the best prospect available at No. 7, but with the current rotation in mind. The Kings will be paying the trio of Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine more than $119 million if they remain with the team.

So what do the Kings need in the draft? If they want to get out of the league's basement, two glaring weaknesses need to be fixed:

Franchise Point Guard (Lottery Pick)

Realistically, Sacramento will end up picking one of four point guards at No. 7. With the consensus top four being AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson, that leaves the next three projected prospects to be Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr., Kingston Flemings and Keaton Wagler.

The Kings could go against the grain here, but each of these prospects has unique talent that made them a top-10 pick. Acuff and Wagler are pure scorers who can create as top scoring options. Flemings and Brown do the same in a lesser capacity, but they can provide elite defense on the other end.

Regardless of which of the four this will be, Sacramento will need a franchise point guard alongside any of its current stars.

Forward Depth (Second Round)

In the second round, the Kings have picks No. 34 and 45, and forward depth is an underrated need. If DeRozan departs, they'll be left with DeAndre Hunter, Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford as the only legitimate forwards.

Sacramento should look to build a bigger perimeter/frontcourt in the second round. A few prospects to consider at each selection are Trevon Brazile, Zuby Ejiofor and Keyshawn Hall.

Brazile is more of a rebounding floor spacer with win-now upside, while Ejiofor has experience being the frontcourt star for St. John's. Hall, although playing for an underwhelming Auburn team, was an all-around star in the SEC, able to score at all three levels.