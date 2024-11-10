NBA Draft: International Freshmen Take the NCAA by Storm With Elite Playmaking
Basketball has obviously made massive leaps worldwide and has brought elite-level talent into college basketball this season. As key names in an impressive freshman class, BYU’s Egor Demin and Illinois’ Kasparas Jakucionis have quickly solidified themselves as two of the more promising playmakers for the 2025 NBA Draft.
While their ability to set the table for teammates has stood out so far, their games appear well-rounded and should help propel them up draft boards as their seasons progress.
Let’s dive into each player’s strong start and see why NBA teams are surely keeping an eye on them.
Egor Demin | Guard | BYU | 6’9” | 190 lbs | Freshman
Egor Demin wasted no time breaking into top-five conversations, making a strong first impression in BYU’s season opener against Central Arkansas. He finished with 18 points, four rebounds, 11 assists and four steals. His ball-handling and change of speed are remarkable for a player of his size at 6-foot-9 and he plays with much more composure than most would expect from a player his age. Demin has a great feel for driving into the lane to draw defenders before kicking the ball out to open shooters or floating lobs to big men for easy finishes at the rim.
In his second game against UC Riverside, Demin continued to impress, posting 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists. He showcased his excellent passing ability, regularly slipping impressive passes by defenders and looking like one of the best floor generals in the nation. His finishing ability also stood out, as he was able to consistently convert layups at full speed over the outstretched arms of defenders. While he has not faced elite-level defenses yet, the skills he’s shown are very intriguing, as taller ball-handlers and decision-makers continue to gain popularity in the NBA.
Kasparas Jakucionis | Guard | Illinois | 6’6” | 200 lbs | Freshman
Kasparas Jakucionis entered his freshman season regarded by many as one of the top point guard prospects for the 2025 NBA Draft. While most of the conversation surrounding Illinois’ season opener against Eastern Illinois focused on fellow freshman Will Riley’s performance, Jakucionis impressed as well. He finished with 11 points, five rebounds and seven assists, playing with great patience and control. His scoring came easily in this game, as he was able to get into the lane whenever he wanted. The seven assists were impressive, but the tape highlights how impactful he was, as missed shots kept his assist total in single digits. His ability to navigate pick-and-rolls and find open teammates is eye-catching, thanks to his ball control and creativity.
In his second game against SIU Edwardsville, Jakucionis continued to impress, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds, 13 assists and one steal. His court vision remained a standout feature, and it translated well into the box score. His ability to consistently find teammates with clean passes for easy looks seems highly translatable to higher levels of play. His understanding of when to attack is much more mature than most would realize. Additionally, his knack for tracking down missed shots and securing rebounds has put him on triple-double watch as the season progresses.
