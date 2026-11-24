Klark Riethauser is a 6-foot-9 forward from Switzerland. He plays for Elan Chalon, the top domestic league in France. He made an All Tournament team for the Belgrade Adidas Next Generation tournament in 2026.

During that tournament he averaged 16 points per game and six boards on 45-38-74 shooting splits. Riethauser is a young and raw prospect with tantalizing tools that will give him first round looks in this year's draft.

Riethauser is a versatile wing that can play both forward positions. At Basketball Without Borders, his size, ball handling ability, and his potential as a shot creator really stood out. During that camp you were able to see a promising shooter with a nice stroke and a lot of confidence. He's so confident he averaged around six or seven three-point attempts per game over the last two years in various leagues and tournaments. While he has not been the most efficient he has shown flashes of being able to catch and shoot and knock down threes coming off movement.

Riethauser is becoming amongst the most intriguing and high upside prospects in the world. His ability to score as a pull-up shot maker and to use his height over the top of defenders is another category that stands out. He's shown a real capability of making plays out of ball screens as the pick-and-roll ball handler while being 6’9. Jumbo playmakers have incredible value in today's NBA.

Riethauer's swing skill an nba prospect that could really determine the his ceiling is his passing. If he can become a reliable playmaker and a secondary ball handler he could be really special and shoot up draft boards. Playing professionally, he likely won't be allowed to showcase his versatility and passing instincts as a ball handler. Teams could over analyze his Chalon film and come away with the wrong impression. This is how Kyshawn George and Will Riley both slid in drafts, they had guard skillsets but were in reserved roles that didn't let them get loose.

When he recovers from his injury, I wouldnt count on him playing a ton, especially out the gate. This is the nature for most teenagers playing overseas. Riethauser is a name to watch as we get closer to the end of this draft cycle. Most international players break out around the combine when their seasons officially end, measurements come in and attention pans away from collegiate prospects.