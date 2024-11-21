NBA Draft: LSU's Vyctorius Miller Finding Footing with Tigers
The LSU Tigers have started this season strong with a 4-0 record, including a 76-65 victory over Kansas State.
While this win not only showcased the team’s potential, it also allowed former four-star recruit Vyctorius Miller to break out with a productive outing that could propel him into higher usage as the season progresses. He entered this season as an apparent long-shot to be a one-and-done, but his recent play has offered a glimpse of the type of player he could develop into. Let’s dive into Miller’s two most recent outbursts and examine the flashes of his impressive upside.
As mentioned earlier, Miller found his rhythm against Kansas State, where he finished the game with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists on 66.7% shooting from the field. He excelled by getting ahead of the defense in transition for easy looks at the rim and created these opportunities by anticipating his opponents playing out of control. He also showcased impressive footwork and touch after getting into the lane. These looks were regularly created due to his man closing too hard or biting on pump fakes. He also connected on 2-of-4 attempts from three-point range and looked much more comfortable attempting them than he did in his first two games.
Following this impressive showing, Miller was given another opportunity to play over 20 minutes and continued his hot streak. In his 77-68 victory over Charleston Southern, Miller tallied 19 points on 9-of-14 field goal attempts. This outing highlighted his mid-range game, as he consistently was able to beat his man off the bounce and elevate over the help defender. The shooting mechanics have looked good but not flawless; he gets great height on his release point but fades to the side more frequently than needed. Regardless of the raw aspects of his game, the ability to put the ball in the basket is there and should continue to improve as the year progresses.
Miller has displayed a good feel for the offensive side of the ball during this two-game stretch, and while the LSU roster is primarily dominated by upperclassmen, he has looked like the most promising young piece. The key to his early success may simply be the opportunity he is given. In the two games where he played below 20 minutes, he averaged just 1.5 points, but in the games discussed earlier while playing above 20 minutes in each, his scoring increased to 17 points per game. The defensive skill set is still somewhat unclear and improving in this area may help him earn more minutes into his freshman year. LSU still has a few more “warm-up” games before starting their grueling conference schedule, and this could be the perfect opportunity to finalize rotations and assess how much Miller could be used.
While just how big of a role he is asked to serve this season is still up in the air, this early look at what made him such an intriguing recruit has made him very promising. Assuming he returns for his sophomore season and can further develop his offensive arsenal, he could be one of the more highly coveted prospects by NBA teams in the 2026 NBA draft.
