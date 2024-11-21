NBA Draft: Marquette's Kam Jones Making Early Case for Naismith Award
In an early season heavyweight matchup, Kam Jones became just the third player in Marquette history, and first since Dwayne Wade in 2003, to have a triple-double performance. Jones scored 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in a decisive victory for the Golden Eagles against a sixth-ranked Purdue team that will compete for a championship this season.
Shaka Smart has produced legit NBA talent over the past few years in Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodardo, and Kam Jones looks to be next in line. The 6-foot-5 guard is off to an unbelievable start to the season averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, six assists and 1.8 steals per game on 63.8% shooting from the field. He is also averaging an impressive 48% from three on 2.4 makes per game and only committing 1.4 turnovers per game with an increased playmaking role.
After the departures of Kolek and Ighodaro to the NBA, Jones was assumed to take on the role of go-to guy on an experienced Marquette team. He has done so with ridiculous efficiency from all over the floor and has shown his improved lead-guard ability. The jump he's made passing the ball (six assists per game vs 2.4 per game last season) will allow NBA teams to see him as a combo guard rather than strictly an off-guard which will increase his draft stock dramatically. He has an uncanny ability to get to the rim in a variety of ways including a quick burst of speed, a slower maneuver through traffic or his signature spin move to his left hand which looks unstoppable at times. Not to mention, he can shoot from anywhere on the floor and has range well beyond the NBA three-point line.
Jones has Marquette of to a 5-0 start a season after losing two NBA players on a Sweet 16 team. Though still early in the season, he looks like a potential Naismith College Player of the Year selection awarded to the top player in college hoops. Jones looks the part of an NBA player and will continue to see his stock rise with Marquette's continued success.
