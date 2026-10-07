Massamba Diop joins the Zags after his freshman year at Arizona State playing 30 minutes, averaging 13 points per game and 6 rebounds and a little over 2 blocks a game on 57% from the field.

Diop is a 7-foot-1, 230-pound big man with elite athleticism. Diop got started playing basketball later than most of his peers which is why he appears quite raw sometimes especially when he’ll be 22 on draft night. Catching the ball becomes an issue at times and his motor wavers on both ends. If he isn't involved in the offense, his effort will plummet. Playing next to a playmaking hub like Braden Huff next season will hopefully put some of those concerns to rest.

Diop shot over 59% on two-pointers, which is highly efficient around the rim. During the end of non-conference, and the start of conference play was when things really, really picked up for Diop. In that eight-game stretch, he averaged 18.0 points a game, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 71% from the field. Some other big games for him were 19.0 points, 9.0 boards, and 3.0 blocks in Arizona State's shocking win over Kansas. Then, 17 points, seven boards, three blocks, and a win over Oklahoma State.

Massamba has high potential as a massive vertical rim running lob threat and a stout rim protector on the other end. A major flaw in his game is his rebounding. Averaging under 6 rebounds as a 7-foot-1 big is extremely underwhelming. In 33 games last season, he recorded only 2 games with double digit boards. His lack of physicality will be insulated by Braden Huff next season but looking forward to the NBA this will be a cause for concern.

The value in bigs has come full circle in the NBA. Teams across the association are now stacking depth at the center position more than ever now with the emergence of Victor Wembanyama and sustained high level play from bigs like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

This draft is wide open, especially for bigs to declare themself. Organizations should be intrigued by Diops rare combination of size and athleticism. Khamaun Maluach had a similar raw profile coming out, but still went in the top 10 of a really deep class. Massamba Diop, playing on one of the most stacked teams in the country, should well position himself to hear his name called early in the 2027 draft.