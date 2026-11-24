Matthys Mahop is a 6-foot-5 point guard playing for Poitiers Basket 68 in the second division in France. Mahop could be the next best point guard from France since Tony Parker. He grew up playing for INSEP, which is a Paris youth organization. He has been a member of the French U16 National Team and won the gold medal at the 2024 European U16 Championship.

Most international point guards, especially french guards are developed and trained to be table setters. They get their teammates involved and they specialize in facilitating. American guards are encouraged to run offenses and create their own shot if they have the skill to do so. Mahop has that American flair that sets him apart from most of his peers in Europe. Mahop is a combo guard with a fun combination of playmaking and downhill scoring ability.

He shows elite defensive potential at the point of attack with his positional size, athleticism, and freakish wingspan. Defensively, he has secondary instincts that you would see from defensive backs in football. He routinely takes the toughest defensive assignment while being active off the ball. Professional teams overseas have been reluctant to play younger players, especially teenagers but Mahop's defensive tenacity has led him to play almost 20 minutes per game thus far for Poitiers.

Offensively he still operates as a traditional point guard as he uses his court vision at 6-foot-5 to make advanced playmaking reads out of ball screens or out of secondary actions. He may have the most dynamic handle of all 2008 generation prospects overseas. Matthys shows versatility as a combo guard being able to play with and without the ball. As Mahop continues his season, the key will be to continue to expand his offensive game and not fall into the tendency of fading behind other older teammates.

Mahop would likely have more draft buzz had he came over to play in college basketball. He would've been handed the keys to rock with the ball fulltime, as opposed to being forced into a scaled down defensive guard role.

Mahop's size, wiggle and scalable complementary skillset sets him apart from past French guard prospects like Nolan Traore or Killian Hayes. International prospects tend to gain steam late in the draft process due to their unorthodox schedules, whether it's Coulibaly in 2023 or Saluan in 2024. I think he could be one of the typical late risers we see every year and cement himself in next year's lottery.