NBA Draft: Mikel Brown Jr. in Position to Star for Louisville
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville basketball’s highest-ranked recruit in some time, has arrived at just the right time for Pat Kelsey’s Cardinals.
The relationship between Brown and Louisville is sure to be mutually beneficial, with latter getting a talented offensive-minded guard that should fill the stat sheet this season, and the former getting a malleable roster in which he can improve his draft stock.
The product of the union could very well be a top-five selection at the 2026 NBA Draft.
At 6-foot-3, Brown is currently ranked as the best guard in the class by many. He has a shifty streak, able to make things happen with the ball in-hand due to a quick downhill attack. While he typically searches for his own shot, be it an easy lay or quick 3-pointer, he’s a talented facilitator as well.
Via the eye test, he seems to be one of the more talented players in the class.
But talent alone won’t carry Brown to the NBA Draft’s lottery. He’ll need production and verifiable winning impact, both of which he can attain at Louisville.
All three of the Cardinals top points per game leaders last season have moved on. Guards Terrence Edwards and Chucky Hepburn, who both averaged over 16 points, will try their hand in the NBA or G League next season. The team’s third-leading scorer in Reyne Smith signed to play in the NBL.
Only J’Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor remain as double-digit scorers for Louisville. With Hadley a forward and Pryor and essential wing, there should be ample backcourt minutes and shots for Brown. That should fit perfectly into his play-style, as he'll need the rock often to show off his skill.
Still, Brown will need to show winning impact to cement his stock. The Cardinals won 27 games last season, and seem to have lofty expectations for the upcoming 2025-26 season. It seems he'll have the scoring and passing talent to shine, but NBA scouts and decision-makers will be looking closely at his defense, mistake mitigation and more.
While the trio of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer have dominated headlines so far, look for Brown to put himself firmly on the map in his season with Louisville.