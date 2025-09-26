NBA Draft: Mikel Brown Jr. in Position to Star for Louisville

mikel brown jr is a ludicrous shooting prospect with all of the range, shot versatility and a crazy stat profile (26 games):



38% on 9 3pa/g

85.9% on 6.5 3pa/g



38% on 4.7 pull-up 3pa/g

37.2% on 4.3 c&s 3pa/g

47.2% on 1.4 pull-up mids/g pic.twitter.com/5SR8KmOwl6