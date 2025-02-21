NBA Draft: North Carolina's Ian Jackson's Improved Efficiency Increases Value
While the North Carolina Tar Heels have not had the season many expected, sitting at 16-11 overall and 9-6 in ACC play, their standout freshman Ian Jackson has lived up to the hype. Steadily climbing draft boards since December, Jackson has combined his explosive athleticism with solid on-ball feel and promising jump shooting to emerge as one of the most valuable two-way guards in the 2025 NBA draft.
Let’s break down Jackson’s impressive play this season and how his complete body of work holds value for NBA teams.
Through 26 games, Jackson has averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, one assist and 0.7 steals while shooting 47% from the field, 38.5% from three and 72.8% from the free throw line. After scoring 20 or more points in six games during a seven-game stretch between Dec. 21 and Jan. 15, he has slowed down a bit. Since that strong run, he has only posted double-digit outings in three of his last nine games. Despite this recent dip, he seems to be getting back on track with solid back-to-back performances.
In an 88-82 win over Syracuse on Feb. 15, Jackson poured in 23 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block while shooting 8-of-15 from the field, 5-of-10 from three and 2-of-6 from the free throw line. This marked his second time connecting on five threes in a game this season, and his mechanics looked clean on both set shots and one-dribble pull-ups. His pesky defense also stood out, as he stuck to ball-handlers and continued to showcase one of the most promising aspects of his game.
He followed this performance with another solid showing against North Carolina State on Wednesday, Feb. 19. In a 97-73 win, Jackson was not quite as productive but demonstrated his ability to make an efficient impact in limited minutes. In just 21 minutes, he added 12 points, two rebounds and one assist while shooting 4-of-6 from the field, 2-of-2 from three and 2-of-2 from the free throw line. This was his first time shooting 100% from three since November, and if he can maintain this improved efficiency throughout the remainder of the season, his overall value to NBA teams has a strong chance to continue rising.
With his blend of athleticism, scoring ability and defensive tenacity, Ian Jackson has solidified himself as one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NBA draft. As he looks to close out the season on a high note, continued consistency and efficiency will be key in cementing his status as a top-tier draft pick.
