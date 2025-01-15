Oklahoma, Texas Showdown Offers Look at Elite Guard Prospects
In the first showdown between Texas and Oklahoma since joining the SEC, each team brings a standout freshman prospect who could benefit from an impressive performance. The two young guards, Tre Johnson and Jeremiah Fears, have had different starts to conference play but have showcased impressive flashes.
Johnson struggled in his first two conference games, scoring just 11 points in both losses to Texas A&M and Auburn, but bounced back with a 26-point performance in his most recent outing against Tennessee. Fears, on the other hand, has experienced a steady decline in production through his first three conference games, scoring 16 points against Alabama, 13 points against Texas A&M and just two points against Georgia. With both teams sitting at 0–3 in conference play, this rivalry matchup offers one team its first-ever SEC victory, while the performance of these two star freshmen remains the most intriguing storyline to follow.
Let’s take a closer look at each prospect’s performance so far and the aspects of their game that look most translatable to the NBA ahead of tonight’s matchup:
Tre Johnson | Guard | Texas | 6-foot-6 | 190 lbs | Freshman
Tre Johnson has been one of the most productive freshmen in this year’s draft class, regularly showcasing his ability to knock down jumpers. While he is still refining certain aspects of his game—such as driving, defense and playmaking for others—his comfort as Texas’ primary scorer has been very impressive. Through his first 14 games, Johnson has averaged 18.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 47.5% from the field, 41.1% from three and 85% from the free-throw line. His ability to consistently knock down pull-up jumpers from all areas of the court has been a standout feature. However, this reliance on jumpers has raised concerns about his ability to generate easier looks at the NBA level.
Despite these concerns, Johnson’s shooting projects to be a key strength in the NBA. Not only does he hit shots consistently, but his movement to get to his spots—both on and off the ball—has been solid. His efficiency in navigating to open space without wasting energy has proven effective for numerous players transitioning to the NBA. Johnson could follow suit, using this skill to establish himself at the next level.
Jeremiah Fears | Guard | Oklahoma | 6-foot-4 | 182 lbs | Freshman
Jeremiah Fears has been one of the biggest surprises in this year’s freshman class, showcasing an impressive on-ball feel and promising playmaking skills. While he has been streaky from deep and needs to improve this to remain effective in the SEC, his overall impact has been notable. Through his first 16 games, Fears has averaged 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 46.4% from the field, 27.9% from three and 84% from the free-throw line. A creative and shifty ball-handler, he excels at leading fast breaks and working in space but has raised questions about his efficiency and tendency to commit turnovers. If he can improve his all-around efficiency, his draft stock could rise significantly by the 2025 NBA draft.
From an NBA perspective, Fears projects as an intriguing long-term lead guard. Although his overall game is still raw, his youth affords him plenty of time to develop. His ability to change direction and speed with the ball has shown glimpses of his potential as a tough player to keep out of the lane. If his jump shot improves—a reasonable expectation—his offensive upside could continue to grow.
