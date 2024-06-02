NBA Draft: Options for the Chicago Bulls at No. 11
The Chicago Bulls have yet again earned themselves a lottery pick, this season finishing 39-43, good for ninth in the Eastern Conference.
Similarly to the last few seasons and drafts, the Bulls are faced with the dilemma of running it back with the same core or moving towards a youth movement, which drastically changes how they approach the 2024 NBA Draft.
Here are three options the Bulls could take with their lottery pick this year:
Dalton Knecht, Tennessee
If the Bulls are looking for a player to hit the ground running, Kencht would be just that.
At 6-foot-6 he has elite off-ball scoring skills: hitting threes, splashing shots coming off screens and creating when necessary. At 24, there’s little doubt he’ll be ready to go immediately as a rookie, and would play well off the Bulls core.
There’s a decent chance he won’t be there at No. 11, but if other teams gamble on upside, he’ll only need to fall a few spots to land in Chicago’s clutches.
Isaiah Collier, USC
Heading into his season with the Trojans, Isaiah Collier was the No. 1 ranked prospect per RSCI, and rightfully so at 6-foot-3 with immense shot and play-making potential.
His season with USC was a roller coaster, to say the least, but there’s no doubt his ceiling remains high as one of the top point guard options in the draft.
If they do their due diligence and assess Collier as the best player available when on the clock, Chicago could leave with a shiny new point guard.
Cody Williams, Colorado
If the Bulls are wanting a happy medium between a win-now prospect and full-on youth movement, Williams offers baseline skills that could make him plug-and-play, with the potential to blossom into much more.
As a 6-foot-9 wing, he can defend at a high-level, score in transition and hit open shots. But his flashes putting the ball on the floor and play-making are what earned him top-five prior to some smaller injuries.
Williams also fills a need in the in-between spots of Chicago’s roster, meaning he could be the selection if still on the board at No. 11.
