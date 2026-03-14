NBA Draft: Previewing Today's Florida-Vanderbilt Game

It's officially March Madness season, and conference tournaments are heating up with Selection Sunday this weekend. Whether it's been AJ Dybantsa averaging 31 points during the Big 12 tournament, University of Massachusetts-Amherst securing an upset victory against University of Miami-Ohio, or just flat-out watching the best players in the nation go toe-to-toe, college basketball in March is already off to a strong start.

The SEC Tournament enters its semifinal stage today, with Florida facing Vanderbilt. Let's take a look at who to watch in today's Florida-Vanderbilt matchup:

Florida Gators

The Gators have one of the most talented starting lineups in basketball -- Boogie Fland, Xaivian Lee, Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, and Rueben Chinyelu. All five players are NBA prospects, with Haugh and Condon leading the pack respectively.

Thomas Haugh

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) dunks the ballKentucky Wildcats during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Thomas Haugh is a 6-foot-9 junior averaging 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, two assists, and 1.9 stocks per game while shooting 62.8% at the rim (164 attempts), 32.4% on non-rim twos (37 attempts), 34.4% from three (160 attempts | 8.8 three point attempts per 100 possessions), and 75.6% from the free throw line (164 attempts). He's also recording an offensive rebound percentage of seven and a stock percentage of 4.4. Haugh is an impressive driver at his size, is a tough finisher at the rim, and can space the floor.

The projected late-lottery pick met the Productive Sophomore Query last season -- 41 of the 57 players (72%) who have met the criteria played 5+ years in the NBA or are currently in the league.

Alex Condon

Florida forward Alex Condon (21) drives on Mississippi State forward Sergej MacUra (11) during the second half of an NCAA mens basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-11 forward is averaging 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 stocks per game while shooting 65.8% at the rim (184 attempts) and 54.7% on non-rim twos (75 attempts). His inability to stretch the floor has continued this season, however, as he's converted eight of his 51 three point attempts and 65.1% of his free throws this season (169 attempts). On the other hand, Condon is impressively recording a 7.9 offensive rebound percentage, a 19.5 assist percentage, and a 5.9 stock percentage -- the assist percentage stands out the most and highlights his developing ability as a passer.

Condon is currently projected to be a second round pick if he declares for the 2026 NBA Draft. If he's not likely to receive a guaranteed roster spot, Condon would return to college for his senior season and a significant NIL deal. Condon also met the Productive Sophomore Query last season, similar to Haugh.

Read More: Basketball Analytics: A February Update to the Productive Sophomore Query

Vanderbilt Commodores

Tyler Tanner

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) lays the ball in over Tennessee Volunteers forward Felix Okpara (34) during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Commodores are a talented, cohesive team who has a handful of NBA prospects as well. Their offensive engine is Tyler Tanner -- he's averaging 19.2 points, 5.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 0.4 blocks, and two turnovers per game. He's also shooting 64.7% at the rim (170 attempts), 40.2% on non-rim twos (87 attempts), 36.9% from three (141 attempts), and 85% from the free throw line (177 attempts).

The 6-foot sophomore guard has been unassisted on 63.7% of his made field goals this season and is estimated to have assisted on 29.5% of his teammates' made field goals when on the floor this season, Not to mention, the sophomore is recording a 4.2 steal percentage and a 1.3 block percentage this season.

Tanner is in an interesting juxtaposition when it comes to statistical queries: He's on pace to meet the Productive Sophomore Query, in which 41 of the 57 players (72%) who have previously met the criteria played five-plus years in the NBA or are currently in the league. Simultaneously, however, only four guards listed at 6-foot or shorter have stuck in the NBA since 2013 and the overall stick rate for those drafted since then is 21.5% (4-of-19).

Read More: The Productive Sophomore Query

Read More: A Study on Undersized Guards

AK Okereke

Vanderbilt forward Ak Okereke (10) shoots over Tennessee forward J.P. Estrella (13) during their quarterfinal game of the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 13, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-7 Cornell transfer is averaging 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 stocks, and 1.2 turnovers per game while shooting 62.3% at the rim (77 attempts), 50% on non-rim twos (48 attempts), 40.5% from beyond the arc (74 attempts), and 78.4% from the free throw line (97 attempts).

Okereke has been heating up lately -- converting 13 of his past 23 three point attempts since February started (56.5%). He's also recording a 5.1 offensive rebound percentage, a 12.4 assist percentage, and a stock percentage of four.

Read More: From Walk-On to High Major: The Story of AK Okereke

Other players to monitor for Vanderbilt include 6-foot-2 senior Duke Miles (who's averaging 16 points per game) and 6-foot-7 senior Tyler Nickel (who's shooting 40.2% from three on 7.5 attempts per game and 13.9 attempts per 100 possessions) -- both of whom have played themselves into NBA Draft conversations.