Potential Top Draft Pick Darryn Peterson Alludes to Future at Point Guard

Darryn Peterson saw an odd, roller-coaster season with the Kansas Jayhawks.

He came in with some of the more ironclad No. 1 stock in the class — a 6-foot-5 combo guard who would have the ability to handle the ball, create offense, and show off elite shooting and shot-making secondarily.

Due to a myriad of reasons notwithstanding injury, Peterson was unable to show the former, largely relegated to an off-ball role for the Jayhawks. He was still able to showcase his talent, scoring 20.2 points per game on 44% shooting and 38% shooting from beyond the arc. But he wasn’t able to function much as a handler, facilitator and more, and his stock took a small hit because of it.

Via reporting from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, we now have more information regarding his injuries, which inlcuded full-body cramps due to high levels of creatine. At Kansas’ week-long boot camp, Peterson was sent to the hospital in an ambulance due to a full-body cramping episode.

It’s clear now that both a hamstring injury and full-body cramps limited Peterson in his lone year with Kansas. But just how much is the million-dollar question for teams who could be weighing his ceiling against those like AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson.

Peterson himself believes there’s still plenty more to showcase.

"I was off [the ball] most of the year, but some of that was me not really being myself," Peterson told ESPN. "So, [Bill Self] was trying to figure out ways to help me still be effective without exerting too much. As the point guard, you got to bring it up, you got to do everything.

"I've been thinking about how differently things could have been [at Kansas] if I didn't get hurt or have all this stuff going on. When I was out there, I felt like I still did all right. But there was another level of me that people didn't get to see."

The level that evaluators did get to see was still a star-level player. Peterson’s gravity as a shot-maker was second to none in the country, and he still managed two-way play in the form of 1.4 steals and plenty of elite perimeter defense.

If there is still more in the tank for Peterson in terms of playing on the ball, he could very well still hear his name called first on draft night 2026. Even the off-guard he presented is likely to garner looks at No. 1, given there’s few players with that combination of positional size and shot-making in the leauge.