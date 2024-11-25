NBA Draft: Productive Prospects on Under-Performing Teams
While there are still many games left to be played, several programs around the country have not gotten off to starts that bode well for what the rest of the season could hold. The level of competition these teams have faced has varied, but winning only half or fewer of their games before conference play begins is definitely a cause for concern. Let’s take a look at a few standout players on underperforming teams who have looked like legitimate draft prospects through the first few weeks of play.
Eric Dixon | Forward | Villanova | 6’8” | 265 lbs | Senior
Eric Dixon has gotten off to a hot start with the Wildcats despite their 3-4 record. Their three wins came against lower levels of competition, but the four losses have raised glaring questions. Dixon, however, has looked like one of the best offensive players in the nation, currently ranking third in scoring with 26.7 points per game. He is also averaging 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals. He has scored efficiently, with shooting splits of 54.8%/53.7%/100%, and this efficiency on high volume seems to be the biggest factor in his continued status as an impressive prospect. He has scored 20 points or more in each of his seven games this season, including two separate performances with 33 points or more.
Baba Miller | Forward | Florida Atlantic | 6’11” | 215 lbs | Junior
Baba Miller has been on draft radars for the past two seasons but transferred from Florida State to Florida Atlantic for an increased role in his junior season. While the Owls currently sit at 4-4, Miller is averaging 8.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks. While he has not made the expected statistical leap, his game looks much more mature and comfortable compared to his time at Florida State. Miller possesses a great physical frame and solid ball skills, offering hope for what he could develop into. Whether or not the Owls have much team success this season, it seems safe to assume that NBA teams would still be interested in developing his game.
KJ Lewis | Wing | Arizona | 6’4” | 205 lbs | Sophomore
KJ Lewis has been one of the top sophomore prospects in college basketball this year, despite Arizona’s 2-2 start. The Wildcats have dropped their last two matchups against Power Five opponents in Wisconsin and Duke. Unlike the other players on this list, Lewis is a key piece of a very skilled roster, so the upside for his team as the season progresses is still promising. Through his first four games, Lewis has averaged 12.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and one block. His offensive game has looked solid, but his nightly impact defensively seems to be the most translatable aspect of his game. Lewis is considered by most to be a draftable prospect at this point, but if the Wildcats get back to being one of the top teams in the nation, as expected, Lewis could continue to gain momentum and propel himself closer to the first round.
Adama Bal | Wing | Santa Clara | 6’7” | 200 lbs | Senior
Adama Bal emerged as an intriguing prospect after transferring to Santa Clara from Arizona. The Broncos currently sit at 2-4 on the season, but Bal still remains an interesting name to know ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. His numbers are similar to those from last season, with an average of 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, two assists and 0.5 steals through his first six games. He is a lengthy and strong wing who can score from all three levels, but he is at his best finishing on the interior with good touch. His shooting mechanics look very promising, and he plays a more versatile game than his averages would suggest. Whether or not he is selected in the upcoming draft, Bal should gain more attention during the pre-draft process due to his impressive measurements and versatile offensive game.
