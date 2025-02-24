NBA Draft: Projecting the 2025 Lottery Before March Madness
We’re just under a month until the highly-anticipated NCAA Tournament, which year after year features a number of NBA Draft hopefuls looking to raise their stock.
The ’25 draft class is already turning out to be a loaded one — largely led by a crop of talented five-star freshman — but there’s still plenty of time to continue gaining ground. Cooper Flagg remains the outright No. 1 prospect, the Rutgers duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey continue to make their sole season with the Scarlet Knights count, and several more are on their heels.
In a recent YouTube video, I ran a Tankathon spin and drafted the lottery as things stand now. You can watch the full video or check out the order below:
1. Pelicans: Cooper Flagg, Duke
2. Raptors: Dylan Harper, Rutgers
3. Hornets: Ace Bailey, Rutgers
4. Jazz: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
5. Wizards: Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
6. Sixers: Asa Newell, Georgia
7. Nets: Tre Johnson, Texas
8. Bulls: Khaman Maluach, Duke
9. Trail Blazers: Kon Knueppel, Duke
10. Spurs: Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
11. Heat: Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
12. Rockets (via Suns): Liam McNeely, UConn
13. Hawks (via Kings): Derik Queen, Maryland
14. Heat (via Warriors): Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph’s
The Pelicans and Raptors were the biggest winners in this simulation, with New Orleans jumping one spot to No. 1 and grabbing Cooper Flagg, and Toronto boosting three spots to get Dylan Harper.
Other notable selections include Ace Bailey to Charlotte, VJ Edgecombe to Utah and Asa Newell to Philadelphia, who got their worst available selection.
