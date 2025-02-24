NBA Draft

NBA Draft: Projecting the 2025 Lottery Before March Madness

Checking in on 2025 NBA Draft stock ahead of a loaded NCAA Tournament.

Derek Parker

Feb 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Blue Devils won 106-70. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Blue Devils won 106-70. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

We’re just under a month until the highly-anticipated NCAA Tournament, which year after year features a number of NBA Draft hopefuls looking to raise their stock.

The ’25 draft class is already turning out to be a loaded one — largely led by a crop of talented five-star freshman — but there’s still plenty of time to continue gaining ground. Cooper Flagg remains the outright No. 1 prospect, the Rutgers duo of Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey continue to make their sole season with the Scarlet Knights count, and several more are on their heels.

In a recent YouTube video, I ran a Tankathon spin and drafted the lottery as things stand now. You can watch the full video or check out the order below:

1. Pelicans: Cooper Flagg, Duke

2. Raptors: Dylan Harper, Rutgers

3. Hornets: Ace Bailey, Rutgers

4. Jazz: VJ Edgecombe, Baylor

5. Wizards: Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois

6. Sixers: Asa Newell, Georgia

7. Nets: Tre Johnson, Texas

8. Bulls: Khaman Maluach, Duke

9. Trail Blazers: Kon Knueppel, Duke

10. Spurs: Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

11. Heat: Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

12. Rockets (via Suns): Liam McNeely, UConn

13. Hawks (via Kings): Derik Queen, Maryland

14. Heat (via Warriors): Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph’s

The Pelicans and Raptors were the biggest winners in this simulation, with New Orleans jumping one spot to No. 1 and grabbing Cooper Flagg, and Toronto boosting three spots to get Dylan Harper.

Other notable selections include Ace Bailey to Charlotte, VJ Edgecombe to Utah and Asa Newell to Philadelphia, who got their worst available selection.

feed

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.

Home/Newsfeed