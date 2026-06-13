Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie Dishes on Predraft Process, College Career

Hailing from Greeneville, TN, a town of around 15,000 people, Ja'Kobi Gillespie always wanted to play basketball at the University of Tennessee.

The talented point guard grew up about 70 miles from the Volunteers campus, but began his college career at Belmont. Three years later, though, Gillespie got the opportunity to play for Rick Barnes and the Volunteers, and made the most of it.

After two seasons at Belmont and a year at Maryland, Gillespie spent his final collegiate season at Tennessee, where he averaged 18.4 points, 5.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

The senior's impressive campaign helped lead the Volunteers to an Elite Eight appearance, and likely landed Gillespie a spot in the 2026 NBA Draft.

"That was just a dream come true for me, honestly," Gillespie told NBA Draft on SI. " I feel like I always told my parents I wanted to play at Tennessee, and that I was going to play at Tennessee one day. So, just for me to be able to achieve that goal and be able to represent my state, it just was definitely a blessing. I'm just glad I was able to do it."

Rick Barnes got another star in the portal in the offseason 👀



Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished with a career-high 32 points on 11-20 shooting (6-10 from 3). pic.twitter.com/CD8CncqPgP — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 24, 2025

Throughout his college career, Gillespie played with high-level NBA Draft prospects. As a freshman at Belmont, Gillespie shared the court with 2023 first-round pick Ben Sheppard.

During his junior season, Gillespie and 2025 lottery pick Derik Queen helped lead Maryland to the Sweet 16. Gillespie noted that he spent time with Queen recently when participating in a predraft workout for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Then, as a senior, Gillespie teamed up with potential top-10 pick Nate Ament.

Now, alongside Ament, it appears that it's Gillespie's turn to hear his name called in the NBA Draft. Derek Parker of NBA Draft on SI paired Gillespie with the LA Clippers at No. 52 in his latest projection.

"It would mean everything to me, and especially to my family and friends that are back home," Gillespie said. "Nobody's ever done that from Greeneville, where I'm from, small town. Just to be able to put on for my city and my family would definitely mean a lot."

In addition to his strong college career, Gillespie's showing at the NBA Combine has likely helped boost his draft stock. In two games, the All-SEC honoree averaged 21.5 points, 4 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 51.7% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

Across 130 NCAA games and 105 starts, Gillespie averaged 15 points per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and above 36% from beyond the arc, an area that the veteran point guard said he has seen the most growth throughout his college career.

Tennessee guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) with the 3-point attempt while guarded by Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau (3) during the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former Tennessee standout's impressive scoring ability is likely what will first catch the eye of scouts, but there are multiple elements of Gillespie's game that should help him earn a spot in the NBA.

"I feel like I'll just bring a lot of energy," Gillespie noted. "Also, just availability, I'm always available. My mom instilled that to me when I was young, never miss practice or anything like that. Definitely a lot of energy, also able to score the ball really well. Tat translates any level. So just having that impact offensively while also being able to bring the energy defensively and picking up full court and all the little things like that."

After an impressive college career that featured three schools, two impressive NCAA Tournament runs and 1,945 points, Gillespie has positioned himself well to be a 2026 NBA Draft pick and find a home within an organization at the next level.