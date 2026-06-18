Auburn Star Keyshawn Hall's Journey to Becoming a 2026 NBA Draft Prospect

Keyshawn Hall's basketball journey has come full circle.

Hall grew up in Cleveland, OH, getting a first-hand look at NBA legend LeBron James' career with the Cavaliers.

Now, as he prepares for the 2026 NBA Draft, Hall has worked out twice for James' current team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Hall's journey to this point wasn't always clear, but with an impressive work ethic, the talented wing prospect has put himself in position to play at the next level.

Hall was lightly recruiting early in his high school career, not gaining much traction with college programs until one weekend at an AAU tournament in Atlanta. Prior to that event, Hall had played in local tournaments, but a strong showing in the Peach State led to the former unranked recruit garnering a number of offers to play college basketball.

That weekend changed Hall's outlook on the future of his basketball career.

"I wasn't the biggest name. I had to grind for it," Hall said. "I ended up playing that one weekend in Atlanta, and I ended up gaining 16 offers in one week. That really changed my life, just showing the dedication, staying true and betting on myself to get me to where I am today. That woke me up, like, man, I could really do something with this."

Hall's college career began at UNLV, where he played in 18 contests and averaged around 10 minutes per game. Even though he wasn't one of the Rebels' main rotation pieces, Hall's freshman season played a key role in his journey to becoming a college basketball star and NBA Draft prospect.

UNLV men's basketball player Keyshawn Hall shoots during a game against Colorado State at Moby Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. | Kevin Lytle/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hall said he weighed around 290 pounds when he arrived in Las Vegas, which led him to start working out after every practice and game. By the time he reached George Mason as a sophomore, Hall had significantly transformed his body.

Once again, Hall realized that he had a chance to capitalize on his opportunity, and enjoyed a breakout season with the Patriots. The then-sophomore earned All-Atlantic 10 honors before heading to UCF as a junior, where he received All-Big 12 recognition.

"I wasn't playing at UNLV my first year," Hall said. "In January, I started running after practice and after games, two miles, after every practice and after every game for like four or five months until June. I ended up flipping my body from 295 or 290 into 225, so I lost like 70 pounds."

"I really woke up and like, man, my window is getting bigger and bigger, I can make it somewhere and I can do something. My father gave me a quote, like, you only have a certain window of opportunity at this age. Don't take it for granted. You can do whatever you want in your life. So that made me change my body, and think, man, I could really do something with this."

Hall went to Auburn for his final NCAA season, where he turned in another impressive campaign that resulted in All-SEC honors.

Keyshawn Hall GOES OFF against No. 15 Arkansas:



30 PTS | 11-14 FG | 4-5 3PT | 5 AST pic.twitter.com/9a0inYoXPr — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) January 11, 2026

With the Tigers, Hall averaged 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 45.1% from the floor, 37.9% from 3-point range and 85.7% from the free throw line on 7.4 attempts per game.

Across 116 NCAA games and 97 starts, the veteran wing player averaged 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 45% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc. At the NBA Combine, Hall measured 6-foot-6 without shoes, recording a 6-foot-10-and-a-quarter wingspan while weighing 227 pounds.

After a remarkable journey to reach this point, Hall's size, physicality, work ethic and production could earn the Tigers' standout a spot in the 2026 NBA Draft. Derek Parker slotted Hall to the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 58 overall in a recent mock draft.