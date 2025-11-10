NBA Draft Prospects Square Off in Sunday's Baylor-Washington Matchup
The 2025-26 NCAA basketball season has delivered early on.
A number of players have performed well to start the season, including the likely top picks in the upcoing NBA Draft. AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, Mikel Brown Jr., Nate Ament and others have impressed in their first few college games, while a few other freshman and returnees have also turned heads.
A 33-point outing for Virginia Tech's Neoklis Avdalas garnered plenty of attention, and Labaron Philon's performance against St. John's led the Crimson Tide to a win against the Red Storm.
On Sunday, a few NBA prospects squared off in Baylor's matchup with Washington in Waco. For the Bears, sophomore Cameron Carr scored a game-high 16 points to go along with 6 rebounds, an assist and a steal while shooting 4-of-7 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc in 24 minutes.
Carr's performance follows a 28-point outing against UTRGV that also included 5 rebounds, an assist, 3 blocks and 2 steals. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 175 pounds, the redshirt sophomore was rated the No. 54 overall prospect and No. 8 shooting guard in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports.
The former four-star recruit started his career at Tennessee, where he spent two seasons, before transferring to Baylor.
Five-star freshman and potential lottery pick Tounde Yessoufou logged 13 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and a block in the win, shooting 4-of-13 from the field and 1-of-6 from deep. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, the explosive wing prospect was rated the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Yessoufou's performance may not have been very efficient, but the Bears' standout showcased his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways.
On the other side, sophomore guard Zoom Diallo led the way with 15 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists in 24 minutes off the bench, shooting 6-of-11 from the field. Listed at 6-foot-4, Diallo is a former four-star recruit rated the No. 54 overall player and No. 5 point guard in the 2024 recruiting class.
As a freshman with the Huskies, Diallo averaged 11.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field, but just 18.2% from beyond the arc on 1.1 attempts per game.
Finally, freshman and potential 2026 first-round pick Hannes Steinbach had a strong performance, tallying 10 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocks while shooting 4-of-7 from the field. Listed at 6-foot-11, Steinbach was rated the No. 68 overall prospect and No. 7 center in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.