NBA Draft Scouting Report: Forward Karim Lopez

Karim Lopez is one of the top international players in the 2026 NBA Draft class, having seen two productive seasons with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL.

He’s been one of the more productive professional players to pass through the draft ranks in some time, having been a legitimate contributor for the Breakers.

Strengths:

Positional Size

At 6-foot-8-and-a-quarter barefoot with a 6-foot-11-and-a-half wingspan, Lopez has elite positional size on the wing and at forward. He should be able to play across multiple positions on both offense and defense.

Well-Rounded Productivity

Lopez is just 19-years-old, but already has several productive professional seasons under his belt. Most recently, he averaged 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 50% overall.

Perimeter Play

Lopez’s ability to play face-up on the perimeter as a big win should be a big draw for NBA teams. He can drive and threes in addition to some of the play-finishing that forwards add at 6-foot-9. He isn’t a lights-out shooter, but did shoot a fine 33% on respectable volume.

Defensive Upside

Lopez isn’t yet a perfect defender, but projects to have some real upside on that end of the floor due to his size and some play-making instincts. He averaged 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, jumping lanes and adding some weak-side rim-protection.

Handling Upside

The most interesting of Lopez’s offensive skillset is his ability to handle the ball at 6-foot-9. He isn’t yet an advanced dribbler, but has more juice than your typical wing, making for some interesting downhill wrinkles.

Areas of Improvement:

Athleticism

Lopez has the requisite size for the NBA, but his athleticism leaves plenty to be desired. His verticality is fine, though he’s a stiff mover that doesn’t seem to offer much in the ways of lateral mobility.

Shooting Consistency

While Lopez has proven he can shoot in some capacity, he’ll certainly need to prove his consistency, as well as continue improving. His downhill game will be contingent on his shooting gravity.

Outlook:

Lopez has somewhat of a wide range due to no standout skills, though teams could value his professional productivity at his age, as well as a physical frame that should be NBA-ready from a strength perspective.

He’s a hard player to place within the first round, though his ceiling feels like the late-lottery and his floor the end of the first.

Some fine fits for Lopez include the Hornets, 76ers and Hawks.

Range: Late-Lottery to Late-First

Role: Power Wing, Scoring Forward

Impact: Starter Upside, Rotation

Swing Skills: Shooting

Teams: Hornets, 76ers, Hawks