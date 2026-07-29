Anthony Davis Trade Market Surges on Kalshi

The Brow on the move? Kalshi thinks so as Anthony Davis’ trade market spiked overnight to over 50%, hinting that the Washington Wizards are open to trading him.

Anthony Davis sits at a 60% price on Kalshi’s NBA trade market, a 38% jump from the 22% Kalshi priced him at yesterday.

Will Anthony Davis be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 60%

No 95%

Kalshi grades its NBA trade market on February 12th based on if Davis is traded or not. Trading $10 on him being traded profits $6.20.

Already in rumors

Davis’ trade rumors have been swirling since LeBron James announced his intention to enter free agency. Mainly from the Golden State Warriors, who made it clear that they would attempt to pair the two former Los Angeles Lakers teammates in the Bay Area.

Ultimately, LeBron signed with the Philadelphia 76ers, and Anthony Davis was not traded. Even while those rumors were going on, reports surfaced that Washington Wizards GM Will Dawkins was not interested in trading away Anthony Davis nor listening to trade offers.

Currently, the Wizards have a nice mixture of star talent, young players, and veterans making up the roster, including Davis, Trae Young, AJ Dybantsa, Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr, and Khris Middleton, to name a few.

Why a trade makes sense

A trade makes sense for several reasons. Starting with his extensive injury history, Davis has never played a full season and hasn’t played more than 60 games in six of his last seven seasons. Just last season, he played just 20 games with the Dallas Mavericks before suffering a strained groin and ligament damage in his left hand.

His contract also comes into play as he’s on the books for just one more season at $58.4 million with a player option for 2027-28 of $62.7 million. A high price for a player who cannot stay healthy.

Then, there is the young core. Davis turns 34 in the middle of next season, but is still playing at a high level when he’s on the floor at 20+ points per game. The offense would run through him whenever he’s on the floor and take away early development years for guys like Dybantsa and Sarr, players the Wizards selected with top-3 picks over the last three seasons.

We’ve seen glimpses of what they could become with Dybantsa putting up 25 points and seven rebounds during Summer League, and Sarr averaging a near double-double, 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds. But the Wizards aren't expected to be competitive this year and keeping an aging vet on a large contract doesn't make sense for a losing team.

If you're looking for a promo code for Kalshi , enter SIBONUS at sign-up — you only need a $10 deposit and $25 in trades to unlock up to a $500 bonus.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.