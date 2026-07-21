Under the Radar Players Who Could Become 2027 NBA Draft Prospects

Summer League has come to a close, and college basketball teams have started their summer practice sessions.

With players from the 2026 draft now in the NBA, there’s a new group of prospects who are ready to establish themselves for the 2027 class.

Many of the top players like Tyran Stokes, Caleb Holt and event returnees like Thomas Haugh have already garnered attention, but there are a handful of players flying under the radar who could develop into draft picks.

Xavier Edmonds, TCU

After two seasons at Salt Lake Community College, Edmonds earned All-Big 12 honors in his first season with the Horned Frogs.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 258 pounds, the rising senior averaged 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a steal per game while shooting 57% from the field and 43.6% from 3-point range on low volume.

JP Estrella, Michigan

As a junior at Tennessee, Estrella averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 59.6% from the field.

Listed at 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, the rising senior should help replace some of the Wolverines’ frontcourt depth.

Shelton Henderson, Miami

A former five-star recruit, Henderson turned in a promising freshman campaign in 2025-26.

The Hurricanes’ standout averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 56.7% from the field and 25.5% from beyond the arc.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Henderson could be in for a big sophomore season.

Caden Pierce, Purdue

Pierce didn’t play in 2025-26 following three seasons at Princeton, then transferred to Purdue over the offseason.

In 2024-25, the former Ivy League Player of the Year averaged 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and a steal per game while shooting 46.5% from the filed and 31.6% from deep.

The younger brother of Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce, Caden Pierce is listed at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds.

David Punch, Texas

After two seasons at TCU, Punch transferred to Texas.

In 2025-26, the rising junior averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 23.9% from 3-point range.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 245 pounds, Punch joins what should be a formidable Longhorns’ roster in 2026-27.

Kam Taylor, Florida State

Taylor spent two seasons at UNC Asheville before transferring to Florida State ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 185 pounds, the rising junior averaged 18.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 28.1% from beyond the arc.