NBA Draft Scouting Report: Sergio De Larrea

Spanish wing Sergio De Larrea has been a longtime player for Valencia, bouncing between the EuroLeague and ACB since the 2022-23 season. He put together a really solid ACB campaign this year, scoring just under 10 points per game to the tune of 44% shooting.

He offers an archetype that several NBA teams could covet, and a prospect that could sneakily work his way up team boards.

Sergio De Larrea

Strengths:

Positional Size

De Larrea is considered a big guard by many, able to play both guard positions or on the wing. His draft case was recently bolstered by his measurements, which came back strong positionally. He stands at 6-foot-6 barefoot, and boasts a positive 6-foot-9 wingspan that should help him to play any position one through three.

Handling and Pick-and-Roll Play

De Larrea’s highest upside lands with his ability to tote the rock and function in the pick-and-roll. He is a high-feel operator in the pick-and-roll, able to set plays up for teammates. His height allows him better vision for how plays are developing, and he has elite processing speed for when to pass and attack. Given he isn’t likely to play point guard, his ability to operate the pick-and-roll will be a boost.

Shooting Upside

De Larrea has a funky, not entirely aesthetic shot form, but the ball has gone in at a good rate on good volume for the last two seasons. He made 48% of his catch-and-shoot triples this season, and has the ability to shoot off the dribble as well, great for his pick-and-roll versatility. De Larrea will need to continue to see shots through to continue his upward ascension, but seems to be a capable shooter at this stage.

Passing and Vision

De Larrea’s passing and vision extends much further than the pick-and-roll, with him consistently connecting offense and creating opportunities for his teammates. He can hit skip passes, hit-aheads and fit the ball through tight windows, executing high-level reads consistently. He posted 2.8 assists in just 14 minutes with a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio across 60-plus professional games.

Areas of Improvement:

Athleticism

De Larrea is not a highly functional athlete, without explosiveness both horizontally or vertically. This plays into a lack of elite separation while driving downhill, as well as plenty of defensive issues on and off-ball. His size and length will afford him grace, though the bigger-faster-stronger NBA will be a checkpoint athletically.

Defensive Upside

De Larrea has so far shown some versatility on defense, defending in space with length and lateral mobility. But the NBA will offer a difference challenge entirely, regardless of how good his offense is. To see the floor, he’ll need to become an average to good defender, strengthening instincts, foot speed and his play-making ability.

Outlook:

De Larrea offers a dribble-pass-shoot wing prospect that many teams around the league will covet, though he’ll need to continue improving as he has the last few years. The shooting will need to stick, and he’ll need to land in the right system to fit his pick-and-roll play in. Additionally, he’ll need to take strides as a defender.

Otherwise, De Larrea offers a prospect with a relatively safe floor of connective offense, with a good ceiling should the improvement continue.

He could sneak his way into the late-first round with the solid measurements and production, with a floor of the early to mid-second round. Good fits for De Larrea include the Nets, Spurs and Bulls.

Range: Late-First to Mid-Second

Role: Connective Guard

Impact: Rotation Upside

Swing Skills: Defense, Shooting Consistency

Teams: Nets, Spurs, Bulls