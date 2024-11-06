NBA Draft

NBA Draft: Several Rookies Impressing Early in the Season

The Grizzlies, Wizards and Raptors have boasted impressive rookie classes so far this season and may have found several key pieces for years to come

Jace Derryberry

Oct 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates with Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) after a three point field goal against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) celebrates with Wizards guard Carlton Carrington (8) after a three point field goal against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although we are only two weeks into the NBA season, several teams look like they had a very successful 2024 NBA Draft.

With many of this year’s top rookies playing on the same teams, their ability to play and develop together seems promising for their long-term potential. Whether the core of these draft selections consists of two, three or four players, three teams stand out when viewing the most impressive rookies so far: the Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors. Let’s take a closer look at how these groups of rookies have made the most of their opportunities early in the season.

Memphis Grizzlies

Jaylen Wells | Wing | 6’8” | 206 lbs

Jaylen Wells has impressed for Memphis
Oct 28, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) dunks the ball during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jaylen Wells is currently leading all rookies in scoring and is the only rookie averaging over ten points per game. He has shot the ball very well so far this season, connecting on 38% of his threes and 40% from the field. Wells was picked up in the second round of last year’s draft and seemed to be viewed as a long-term project but quickly broke into the rotation, showing that his two-way versatility was ready to go.

Zach Edey | Center | 7’4” | 305 lbs 

Zach Edey has impressed for the Grizzlies
Oct 14, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) drives to the basket while Indiana Pacers forward Enrique Freeman (8) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Zach Edey surprised many when he was selected No. 9 by the Grizzlies. He has not had a seamless fit but still produces, currently averaging the fourth most points by a rookie at nine per game and tied for the third most rebounds at five per game. His defensive woes have stood out, as he has struggled to stay on the court due to foul trouble. However, he should be able to find a better fit as the season progresses. Most people agreed that Edey was not a perfect prospect, but his glaring physical advantages do seem to be overpowering.

Washington Wizards

Alex Sarr | Forward | 7’0” | 205 lbs 

Alex Sarr has impressed for the Wizards
Oct 9, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) rebounds during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Alex Sarr has looked much more effective in the regular season than he did during the summer league and preseason. Currently leading all rookies in blocks at 2.8 per game and averaging six rebounds per game, Sarr seems to be gaining comfort on the defensive end. The former No. 2 pick is definitely still a work in progress, primarily on the offensive side of the ball, but he has shown undeniable flashes of his long-term potential.

Bub Carrington | Guard | 6’4” | 190 lbs

Bub Carrington has impressed for the Wizards
Oct 14, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) shoots a jump shot over Brooklyn Nets small guard Cam Thomas (24) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Bub Carrington has looked like one of the best rookies across the league so far, currently averaging nine points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal. Selected with the No. 14 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, he has definitely appeared to be a lottery-level talent. Carrington looks comfortable with the ball in his hands and could be the Wizards’ lead guard for years to come.

Kyshawn George | Wing | 6’8” | 200 lbs

Kyshawn George has impressed for the Wizards
Oct 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) reaches for the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Kyshawn George was typically seen as a project player in most of last year’s draft cycle, but he has played very well so far this season. While he has struggled greatly to get his shot to fall, he has found other ways to impact the game, as evidenced by his averages of two assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal per game. It looks like George has bought himself time to continue rounding out his offensive game by playing with a high motor to make plays all over the court.

Toronto Raptors

Ja’Kobe Walter | Guard | 6’5” | 185 lbs  

Ja'Kobe Walter has shown flashes for the Raptors
Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) tries to control the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Ja’Kobe Walter was the first selection of the Raptors last year, picked at No. 19. Currently, he is somewhat underwhelming statistically, with averages of two points, four rebounds and one assist per game. Despite these glaring struggles, he seems to be changing his playstyle to focus on using his athleticism on the defensive end. The long-term potential is there, but the development may be a little slower than most assumed.

Jonathan Mogbo | Forward | 6’6” | 225 lbs

Jonathan Mogbo has impressed for the Raptors
Oct 25, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo (2) dunks for a basket against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Jonathan Mogbo has quickly burst onto the scene as one of the most game-ready two-way rookies in this class. His minutes have been spotty, but when given the opportunity, he has made a noticeable impact. Mogbo was seen by many as somewhat of a tweener due to his 6-foot-6 frame, but his high IQ and impressive instincts seem to have pushed that thought aside. He appears to be headed for a bigger role and could easily raise his stats on both sides of the court if this happens.

Jamal Shead | Guard | 6’1” | 201 lbs

Jamal Shead has impressed for the Raptors
Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) looks to pass th eball as Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Jamal Shead quickly broke out as one of the most impactful rookies even before the season started, showcasing his defensive ability. He is a smaller guard at 6-foot-1 but plays with a nonstop motor, which allows him to be one of the Raptors’ best perimeter defenders. His offensive game has been inconsistent up to this point, but he plays under control, and if his three-point shooting improves, he could become a valuable piece of their young core.

Jamison Battle | Wing | 6’7” | 220 lbs

Jamison Battle has impressed for the Raptors
Oct 18, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle (77) dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets point guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Jamison Battle has been one of the more consistently effective rookies this season, averaging six points, three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes per game. He broke onto the scene in Toronto’s victory over the 76ers by adding 12 points and six rebounds. Battle has surprised many but has not allowed outside assumptions to affect him in the slightest. It’s a long season, but his confidence and aggressiveness suggest he will remain a key piece of the Raptors' rotation.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jace Derryberry
JACE DERRYBERRY

Home/Newsfeed