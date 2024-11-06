NBA Draft: Several Rookies Impressing Early in the Season
Although we are only two weeks into the NBA season, several teams look like they had a very successful 2024 NBA Draft.
With many of this year’s top rookies playing on the same teams, their ability to play and develop together seems promising for their long-term potential. Whether the core of these draft selections consists of two, three or four players, three teams stand out when viewing the most impressive rookies so far: the Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors. Let’s take a closer look at how these groups of rookies have made the most of their opportunities early in the season.
Memphis Grizzlies
Jaylen Wells | Wing | 6’8” | 206 lbs
Jaylen Wells is currently leading all rookies in scoring and is the only rookie averaging over ten points per game. He has shot the ball very well so far this season, connecting on 38% of his threes and 40% from the field. Wells was picked up in the second round of last year’s draft and seemed to be viewed as a long-term project but quickly broke into the rotation, showing that his two-way versatility was ready to go.
Zach Edey | Center | 7’4” | 305 lbs
Zach Edey surprised many when he was selected No. 9 by the Grizzlies. He has not had a seamless fit but still produces, currently averaging the fourth most points by a rookie at nine per game and tied for the third most rebounds at five per game. His defensive woes have stood out, as he has struggled to stay on the court due to foul trouble. However, he should be able to find a better fit as the season progresses. Most people agreed that Edey was not a perfect prospect, but his glaring physical advantages do seem to be overpowering.
Washington Wizards
Alex Sarr | Forward | 7’0” | 205 lbs
Alex Sarr has looked much more effective in the regular season than he did during the summer league and preseason. Currently leading all rookies in blocks at 2.8 per game and averaging six rebounds per game, Sarr seems to be gaining comfort on the defensive end. The former No. 2 pick is definitely still a work in progress, primarily on the offensive side of the ball, but he has shown undeniable flashes of his long-term potential.
Bub Carrington | Guard | 6’4” | 190 lbs
Bub Carrington has looked like one of the best rookies across the league so far, currently averaging nine points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal. Selected with the No. 14 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, he has definitely appeared to be a lottery-level talent. Carrington looks comfortable with the ball in his hands and could be the Wizards’ lead guard for years to come.
Kyshawn George | Wing | 6’8” | 200 lbs
Kyshawn George was typically seen as a project player in most of last year’s draft cycle, but he has played very well so far this season. While he has struggled greatly to get his shot to fall, he has found other ways to impact the game, as evidenced by his averages of two assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal per game. It looks like George has bought himself time to continue rounding out his offensive game by playing with a high motor to make plays all over the court.
Toronto Raptors
Ja’Kobe Walter | Guard | 6’5” | 185 lbs
Ja’Kobe Walter was the first selection of the Raptors last year, picked at No. 19. Currently, he is somewhat underwhelming statistically, with averages of two points, four rebounds and one assist per game. Despite these glaring struggles, he seems to be changing his playstyle to focus on using his athleticism on the defensive end. The long-term potential is there, but the development may be a little slower than most assumed.
Jonathan Mogbo | Forward | 6’6” | 225 lbs
Jonathan Mogbo has quickly burst onto the scene as one of the most game-ready two-way rookies in this class. His minutes have been spotty, but when given the opportunity, he has made a noticeable impact. Mogbo was seen by many as somewhat of a tweener due to his 6-foot-6 frame, but his high IQ and impressive instincts seem to have pushed that thought aside. He appears to be headed for a bigger role and could easily raise his stats on both sides of the court if this happens.
Jamal Shead | Guard | 6’1” | 201 lbs
Jamal Shead quickly broke out as one of the most impactful rookies even before the season started, showcasing his defensive ability. He is a smaller guard at 6-foot-1 but plays with a nonstop motor, which allows him to be one of the Raptors’ best perimeter defenders. His offensive game has been inconsistent up to this point, but he plays under control, and if his three-point shooting improves, he could become a valuable piece of their young core.
Jamison Battle | Wing | 6’7” | 220 lbs
Jamison Battle has been one of the more consistently effective rookies this season, averaging six points, three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes per game. He broke onto the scene in Toronto’s victory over the 76ers by adding 12 points and six rebounds. Battle has surprised many but has not allowed outside assumptions to affect him in the slightest. It’s a long season, but his confidence and aggressiveness suggest he will remain a key piece of the Raptors' rotation.
