NBA Draft: South Carolina, Indiana Set to Face Off With Impressive Prospects
As the South Carolina Gamecocks head to Bloomington to take on No. 16 Indiana today, several intriguing draft prospects lead the way, making this one of the must-watch games of the afternoon.
While these two programs have had drastically different starts to the season, each has draft prospects looking to build on their impressive play as the season progresses. South Carolina is headlined by returning standout Collin Murray-Boyles, while Indiana boasts several interesting names, including Mackenzie Mgbako and Oumar Ballo. Prior to the game tipping off at 2:00 PM CT, let’s dive into each of these three prospects by breaking down their games and discussing how their skill sets could translate to the NBA.
South Carolina
Collin Murray-Boyles | Forward | 6'7" | 245 lbs | Sophomore
Collin Murray-Boyles was possibly the top returning prospect following his impressive freshman year, where he averaged ten points, 5.7 rebounds, one steal and one block. Despite showing a clear picture of his impressive upside, Murray-Boyles returned to school for another push toward the upper half of the first round in the 2025 NBA draft. He is a bit undersized for a forward at 6-foot-7, but his length, athleticism and physicality suggest this may not be too much of a concern at the next level.
Through his first three games this year, he seems to have made quite a leap, currently averaging 21 points, 10.7 rebounds, two assists, one steal and 1.3 blocks. He has a noticeable impact on both sides of the ball, and while he is not much of a jump shooter, the rest of his playstyle looks translatable. Murray-Boyles seems poised to be a spark plug at the next level from day one, with the potential to be a key role player in a variety of situations.
Indiana
Mackenzie Mgbako | Forward | 6'9" | 222 lbs | Sophomore
Mackenzie Mgbako has had a tremendous start to his sophomore season, averaging 24.5 points, eight rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals through Indiana’s first two games. Mgbako was a productive scorer in his freshman season but returned to Indiana to expand on his two-way versatility. His shooting mechanics have been clean throughout his collegiate career, and his great positional size makes his floor-spacing ability even more tantalizing.
Mgbako’s improved ability to score efficiently, gather rebounds and make an impact defensively has made him a much more intriguing name for NBA teams. He has looked like a complete player so far this year, showing flashes of nearly every possible improvement teams would be looking for. At a minimum, Mgbako should be used as a backup floor spacer, with a potential ceiling as a Swiss army knife-type player who can do a little bit of everything.
Oumar Ballo | Center | 7'0" | 265 lbs | Senior
Oumar Ballo transferred to Indiana for his fifth year of eligibility after three impressive seasons with Arizona. Last season, he averaged a double-double with 12.9 points and 10.1 rebounds while also adding two blocks per game. He is not necessarily a floor spacer, as he does not attempt threes, but his interior impact is undeniable. So far this year, Ballo has averaged 16 points, 7.5 rebounds, two assists and two blocks through Indiana’s first two games. He is a bit more of a traditional big man than is typically seen in today’s NBA, but his size and feel should give him a chance to show what he could do at the next level.
Ballo is an older prospect who, as previously mentioned, plays a more traditional style. However, he could easily find a role as a backup rim protector on most rosters. He has a massive frame and a higher level of explosiveness than you might expect from a player of his size. Whether or not he is selected in the upcoming draft, it seems like a relatively safe bet that we will at least see him get a chance in the upcoming summer league.
