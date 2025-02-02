NBA Draft: St. John's Kadary Richmond Reignites Draft Conversations
In the midst of St. John’s eight-game win streak, senior guard Kadary Richmond has showcased the level of versatility that made him one of the most valuable players in last year’s transfer portal. Coming off an impressive season for Seton Hall, Richmond has seen his numbers dip but appears to have snapped back into form with his recent play.
Let’s dive deeper into how his resurgence has impacted his draft value and why his well-rounded game should be drawing attention from NBA teams.
So far this season, Richmond is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, two steals and one block per game. However, he has struggled with efficiency, shooting 49.6% from the field, 25% from three and 50% from the free-throw line. While these numbers may not scream "NBA future," his recent play has provided a clearer picture of the type of player he is.
Over his last four games, Richmond has been on a hot streak, averaging 17 points, 6.5 rebounds, five assists, 2.5 steals and one block per game with improved efficiency—shooting 66.7% from the field and 60% from three. While his scoring surge is notable, his ability to impact the game in multiple ways has truly stolen the show. Whether aggressively crashing the boards or making smart reads to set up his teammates, his versatility suggests he could fill multiple roles at the next level.
Defensively, he has been just as impressive, recording multiple steals in nine consecutive games and 11 of his last 13. Richmond’s length and athletic 6-foot-6 frame have made him a disruptive force, and he has also tallied at least one block in seven of his last ten outings—including three in St. John’s 66-41 win over Georgetown.
In terms of his NBA potential, Richmond’s two-way versatility stands out. Whether playing on or off the ball, he has shown steady improvement in his decision-making and projects as a reliable backup capable of contributing in various roles. To fully maximize his upside, he will need to continue refining his shooting from deep and the free-throw line, but players with his level of versatility are always valuable assets. If he can maintain this level of play, Richmond will have a strong case for earning a spot in the league.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.