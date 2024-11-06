NBA Draft: St. John's Duo Shine in Blowout Victory Over Fordham
In the lopsided victory for St. John’s, winning 90 to 62 over Fordham on Monday, two key members of the Red Storm stood out with highly productive performances. While the first day of college basketball’s regular season did not feature too many high-level matchups, Kadary Richmond and Simeon Wilcher made the most of their minutes and appeared ready to lead St. John’s throughout the upcoming season. Let’s take a closer look at how these players impacted the game and how it could affect their draft stocks.
Kadary Richmond | Guard | 6'6" | 205 lbs | Graduate
Kadary Richmond stood out in this first game for the Red Storm by stuffing the stat sheet with his impressive two-way versatility. He finished the game with 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block, shooting 7-of-12 from the field. He looked at his best while attacking the paint, finishing well through contact in a variety of ways. Once he got into the crowded lane, he consistently gathered himself and elevated off both feet to finish with more control. Richmond also knocked down 1-of-2 three-point attempts. His jumper is a little slow from outside but was smooth regardless.
This is his first season with St. John’s after transferring from Seton Hall, where he averaged 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals as a senior. He was a nightly threat to impact the game all over the court and appears ready to carry that over into his new opportunity. As an older prospect, it would be difficult for him to climb too high up most draft boards. However, we've seen older prospects with versatile games work their way into the draft mix, so only time will tell how he is viewed by NBA teams.
Simeon Wilcher | Guard | 6'4" | 190 lbs | Sophomore
Simeon Wilcher looked poised to make a massive leap in his sophomore season, finishing this game with 17 points, three rebounds and two steals. His handle appeared much improved as he did a great job of making quick moves to get around defenders. He played reactively, using crafty footwork to attack defenders with speed on his way to the rim. The efficiency in this game was also impressive, as he made 7-of-9 field goals, including 1-of-2 from deep. His nine field goal attempts were the second-most for St. John’s, behind Richmond, so it’s clear he will be relied upon as a scoring option. The most translatable aspect of his game came from his transition opportunities. He used his long strides and lateral explosiveness to consistently get out into the open court and attack with great composure.
Wilcher didn’t get much of an opportunity as a freshman, averaging only nine minutes per game. His sophomore debut, however, looked much more confident and effective. Since he is still a younger prospect, he has undeniable room for growth and showcased flashes of what he could develop into.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.