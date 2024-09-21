NBA Draft: The Element of Plug-and-Play Prospects
In recent years, we've seen increasingly impressive talent hit the NBA. However, some of that talent has proven to be significantly challenging to build around.
Trae Young and Zion Williamson are two players who immediately come to mind.
Young isn't great at moving off the ball, and you basically need to cover for him defensively, and allow him to use a ton of possessions to optimize his productivity. (It doesn't help that Young is only barely league average when it comes to long-range shooting efficiency.)
Williamson is even more difficult to build around. An undersized power forward, who offers limited spacing, and who needs the ball in his hands to operate isn't exactly easy to find functional centers for.
Both stand in stark contrast to the greatest plug-and-play player in NBA history: Kevin Durant.
While Durant is one of one, the ability to shoot off the catch, as well as create your own while seamlessly fitting into most lineups, should be of immense interest to NBA teams moving forward.
Drafting players you very early on know will come with great roster construction complications shouldn't necessarily be dismissed out of hand, but unless they're absolutely worth it, it's fair to question whether to prioritize long-term fit over raw talent.
Paolo Banchero is an example of a player who currently projects to be more in the Young/Williamson range, but if his long-range shooting comes along, he'll make a earth-shattering shift and move closer to the Durant archetype, given that he'll offer size (6-foot-10), passing instincts and self-creation capabilities.
The problem, currently, with most heliocentric on-ball creators is they basically have to be as good as Luka Dončić to justify being built around in the first place. Almost no one is, meaning whenever you go for a guy who's lesser than, you set your ceiling lower.
But players who can jump into most situations, based on a diverse set of skills? That's a ceiling raiser.
There's a reason OG Anunoby was as coveted as he was. He plays elite defense, can shoot the three-ball, and occasionally make a move on his own accord, all while playing within a set structure, and not taking up numerous plays every single game.
Mikal Bridges is another example (which reminds me, good lord Knicks!) of a player who can just slide his way into most lineups.
You can't say that about Young, Williamson or the current version of Banchero. All three are fantastic players, but tailoring an offense that works around them is challenging.
As such, I wonder if the 2025 draft will see a noteworthy change in how teams approach roster construction. Could teams lean towards players that offer more versatility, even at the cost of talent?
Obviously, Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey will have something to say about that, but both might also justify being the primary building blocks of their new teams.
Regardless, it's a conversation worth having, if only to avoid spending years on finding the exact formula to build around players that are, inherently, difficult to shape anything around.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.