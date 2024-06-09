NBA Draft: Three Lottery Teams that Could Still Swing on Nikola Topic
At a now-confirmed 6-foot-6, Nikola Topic burst onto the scene this season with strong play in the Adriatic league, eventually making his way to the EuroLeague.
He played just a few games there before suffering a knee injury, and again injured it in one of his final games of the season. Just a few days ago, Topic’s agent Misko Raznatovic confirmed the guard has a partially torn ACL.
The injury will obviously affect his stock, which was likely as high as the top five. Here are a few teams who could still gamble on his talents:
Washington Wizards, No. 2
Washington General Manager Will Dawkins hasn’t been shy about the philosophy of the front office, which remains setting itself up for longterm success rather than short-term success.
While Topic could be set to miss some of the next season, that wouldn’t affect the team’s timeline in the slightest, as they’re still set to boast top picks in the next few drafts.
Even more, the team is in desperate need of a primary ball-handler, and the lengthy Topic could offer that if his long-term medicals check out.
San Antonio, No. 4 & No. 8
The Spurs are in a somewhat similar situation, boasting a few young and talented prospects, but likely being far away from contention.
Many thought the table-setting Topic would be a strong fit with Victor Wembanyama via the No. 4 overall pick, but he may be an even more enticing option at No. 8.
With two top-eight picks, the Spurs might be willing to use at least one as a flier on Topic, should he turn into a star level guard alongside Wemby.
Utah Jazz, No. 10
The Jazz are in a different situation, boasting a random assortment of veteran win-now players and up-and-coming youngsters.
If Topic is on the board at No. 10 — knee injury or not — he may be the best player available. And Utah could swing for the fences in hopes of landing a prospect that could take the reins of their offense for the next several years.
Tenth overall may very well be Topic’s floor in the upcoming draft.
