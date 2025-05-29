NBA Draft: Top Landing Spots for Duke's Khaman Maluach
Khaman Maluach enters the 2025 NBA Draft with a strong case for the best rim protector in the class. The 18-year-old helped anchor Duke's defense, leading them to the seventh least points per game allowed among all Division 1 schools the past season. His alien-like combination of length and quickness gives him potential to be an elite NBA defender.
As a freshman, Maluach averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds,1.2 blocks and 21.3 minutes per game while shooting 71.2 percent from the field. While his stats may seem underwhelming for a potential top five pick, his impact as a defender went far beyond the average stat sheet. Maluach covered ground like few can, taking up enough space on the court as if he were two defenders instead of one.
Questions have been raised on Maluach's offensive skillset, or lack thereof. His scoring package doesn't reach much further than catching lobs and finishing open dunks, a dying archetype for NBA role players.
Despite his raw offensive game, his star potential on the defensive side of the ball is enough for high-picking teams to bite on selecting him. Which of those teams are best suited to select Maluach as their next defensive anchor?
1. Toronto Raptors - Pick No. 9
The Raptors acquiring veterans Brandon Ingram and Jakob Poeltl signifies that the organization is ready to compete for a playoff spot again, following a three year drought. Poeltl, the veteran center, is signed through at least the 2025-2026 season, with a player option worth 19.5 million for the following season. If the Raptors keep Poeltl through those years, he can act as an early mentor to the raw Maluach before the Duke product eventually takes over as the starting center.
With Chris Boucher and Orlando Robinson set to enter free agency, the backup center role up for grabs. Maluach could contribute solid minutes off the bench, growing his offensive game while learning how to anchor an NBA defense on a deep team.
In the second half of the season, the Raptors fully embraced an aggressive defensive identity – constantly pressuring ball handlers, double-teaming and trapping well past the 3-point line. This succeeded, as the Raptors had the leagues best defensive rating in the month of March. Oftentimes, this strategy resulted in scrambling after traps, where Maluach's aforementioned alien-like ability to cover ground can step in. He can help negate empty space opened up by his teammates double-teaming, and protect the rim from loose cutters.
Drafting a backup center ninth overall may sound unconventional at first, but Maluach is the perfect short-term and long-term answer for a team trying to win now.
2. Charlotte Hornets - Pick No. 4
Ironically enough, Maluach has drawn comparisons to former Duke and current Hornets center Mark Williams. Williams' played a similar role to Maluach in his sophomore season at Duke, anchoring the defense and finishing lobs. Picking Maluach may seem redundant, but in all likeliness, Williams won't be with the Hornets next season.
The Hornets already tried to ship out Williams in February as part of a trade package to the Los Angeles Lakers, recieving rookie wing Dalton Knecht. Williams failed his physical, however, meaning he would finish the season with Charlotte instead. Assuming Williams is traded this offseason, the Hornets have a big gap to be filled at center.
Maluach could step into Charlotte and start immediately, having an opportunity to turn around one of the league's worst defenses. If Maluach is able to stay on the court more often than Williams, then Lamelo Ball could have himself a new long term pick-and-roll partner.
The Hornets hit on Mark Williams skillset in 2022, but missed on his health. Selecting Maluach is the perfect opportunity to try that idea again.
3. Houston Rockets – Pick No. 10
The Rockets showcased their version of the double-big renaissance in their first round series against the Golden State Warriors, where veteran Steven Adams played 22.1 minutes per game next to All-Star Alperen Sengun. In 167 possessions where the two shared the court together, Houston had a +21.8 point differential.
Adams, however, is set to be 32 years old at the start of next season, and is entering free agency with many eyes on him. Adams won't be the long term solution to a double-big partner with Sengun, but Maluach could be. Aspects that Sengun struggles in – Rim protection, pick-and-roll defense, and rim-running – Maluach excels in. On the flipside, Maluach's limited offensive game can be made up for by Sengun's post versatility, vision and rebounding.
Similar to the potential scenario in Toronto, Maluach wouldn't be required to start on day one of Houston didn't feel he was ready. If there's any surefire pick for an immediate impact defender, it's Maluach. At the very least, he'll contribute to winning with solid defensive minutes for a team that's hunting playoff success for the first time in it's new era.