Kevin Durant Roasts Nets Rookie After Getting Hit in Head With ‘Trash‘ Shot
The Houston Rockets beat the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, 120-96. Amen Thompson led Houston with 23 points and Kevin Durant was right behind him with 22 points and a game-high 11 assists. Durant also provided the highlight of the night in response to the lowlight of the night from one of Brooklyn's rookies.
Danny Wolf made the first start of his career against the Rockets and scored nine points on 4-of-10 shooting. He was 1-for-4 from three. One of those misses was very bad. After it sailed past the rim and slammed off the backboard the announcer called it a "brick." The ball hit Durant in the face and bounced out of bounds.
Durant rubbed his face and said, "That's a trash a-- miss, Wolf." The broadcast very clearly picked up Durant's audio, which brought the announcers great joy.
Wolf, the No. 27 pick in the draft, is averaging 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season. He's shooting 35.8% from three, but just 38.5% from the field. While that may not sound like much, based on this clip he's definitely making an impression.
The Nets are now 10-21 on the season, which is the fifth worst record in the NBA.