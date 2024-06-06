NBA Draft: Toronto Raptors Could Benefit From Two-Day Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft will take on a new format, a two-day event with the first round taking place on June 26 at 8 PM ET. After the first 30 selections, the NBA will give teams a chance to catch their breath before the second round which historically had been chaotic and full of missed picks on the television broadcasts.
As part of this delay, the top picks in the second round could be even more coveted with larger returns for the squads trading out of the selections as teams reshuffle their big boards with the players available.
In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Toronto Raptors own pick No. 31, and according to the Athletic's Sam Vecenie many believe they could command a 'serious overnight offer.'
"There is also significant expectation league-wide that Toronto could command a serious overnight offer for its No. 31 pick from a team looking to jump to the front of Thursday’s line and select its top remaining player. Essentially, no team in that range could offer players and their representation anything resembling a guarantee that they’d be standing pat," Vecenie said.
Seeing second-round picks shuffle around is nothing new, but perhaps as teams get fresher eyes on the best available player remaining on the board more organizations will be looking to leap up, thus, driving the price point higher.
