NBA Draft

NBA Draft: Toronto Raptors Could Benefit From Two-Day Draft

The Toronto Raptors could benefit from the new two-day draft format with Pick No. 31 in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Rylan Stiles

Oct 2, 2023; Toronto, ON, Canada; Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri talks to the media during Media Day at the Hilton Toronto. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 2, 2023; Toronto, ON, Canada; Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri talks to the media during Media Day at the Hilton Toronto. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 2024 NBA Draft will take on a new format, a two-day event with the first round taking place on June 26 at 8 PM ET. After the first 30 selections, the NBA will give teams a chance to catch their breath before the second round which historically had been chaotic and full of missed picks on the television broadcasts.

As part of this delay, the top picks in the second round could be even more coveted with larger returns for the squads trading out of the selections as teams reshuffle their big boards with the players available.

In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Toronto Raptors own pick No. 31, and according to the Athletic's Sam Vecenie many believe they could command a 'serious overnight offer.'

"There is also significant expectation league-wide that Toronto could command a serious overnight offer for its No. 31 pick from a team looking to jump to the front of Thursday’s line and select its top remaining player. Essentially, no team in that range could offer players and their representation anything resembling a guarantee that they’d be standing pat," Vecenie said.

Seeing second-round picks shuffle around is nothing new, but perhaps as teams get fresher eyes on the best available player remaining on the board more organizations will be looking to leap up, thus, driving the price point higher.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Rylan Stiles

RYLAN STILES

Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder. He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is lead beat writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network. 

Home/Newsfeed