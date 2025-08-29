NBA Draft: Two Impact Transfers to Watch Next Season
With the transfer portal and NIL growing, finding talented players from other schools has never been more important. For context, a reported 2,700 college basketball players entered the transfer portal this past offseason. Below we take a look at two players who will likely make an immediate impact at their new schools this upcoming season.
Denzel Aberdeen, Kentucky
Denzel Abderdeen is a 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard who was a key part of the Florida Gators' championship rotation last season. He averaged 7.7 points, 1.4 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 0.5 steals, and one turnover in 19.8 minutes per game while shooting 57.6% at the rim (85 attempts), 32.9% on non-rim twos (70 attempts), 35% from beyond the arc (103 attempts), and 70.8% from the free throw line (72 attempts).
Aberdeen offers size, perimeter shooting, and even some self-creation scoring at times--he was unassisted on 60.6% of his made field goal attempts last season. Additionally, the rising senior is efficient as a pick-and-roll ball handler and is especially efficient on catch-and-shoot threes (shot 40.3% on 72 total attempts last season).
Look for Abderdeen to make an immediate impact alongside projected 2026 NBA Draft picks Jayden Quaintance, Jasper Johnson, and Jaland Lowe as well as a handful of other potential NBA prospects.
Alvaro Folgueiras, Iowa
Folgueiras is a 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward who was a standout player on a Robert Morris team that went 26-9 and made the NCAA tournament last season. He averaged 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.2 blocks, and 2.3 turnovers per game while shooting 67.3% at the rim (153 attempts), 39.2% on non-rim twos (51 attempts), 41.3% from three (109 attempts), and 78.4% from the free throw line (125 attempts).
He recorded impressive advanced statistics as well, including a 8.3 Box Plus-Minus (the ninth-highest amongst all sophomores who played at least 40% of their team's minutes this past season). Additionally, the 6-foot-9 forward had a 9.1 offensive rebound percentage, 27.2 defensive rebound percentage, 22.4 assist percentage (perhaps indicating some playmaking ability), a 2.8 steal percentage, and a 4.3 block percentage.
Not only that, but Folgueiras was very efficient in Post-Ups Including Passes possessions, and as a cutter, roll man, and in transition.
Originally from Spain, Folgueiras' standout play earned him a transfer opportunity at Iowa -- where he'll play alongside projected lottery pick Bennett Stirtz and have a legitimate chance to enter 2026 NBA Draft conversations.