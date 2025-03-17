NBA Draft: UConn vs. Oklahoma Highlights Top Round 1 Matchup
The 2025 NBA Draft class has had a terrific cycle thus far, offering up one of the best top prospects in years, talented five-star freshman, some explosive returnees and international talents worth gambling on.
The only milestone left for most 2025 draft hopefuls is to leave their mark on the impending NCAA Tournament.
Numerous collegiate prospects litter March Madness this year, but only a few are set to face off against one another in Round 1. Two of those are UConn’s Liam McNeeley and Oklahoma’s Jeremiah Fears, who will both look to be lottery selections in a few short months.
Fears has been one of the biggest surprises on the year. After reclassifying, he’s now the second-youngest player in the class — only to Duke’s Cooper Flagg — but hasn’t shown that in his lone year with the Sooners. A 6-foot-3 guard, he’s scored a white-hot 17.0 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and assists apiece, and generally has been one of the more potent offensive players in the country regardless of class.
A five-star recruit, McNeeley offers a bit less flash with 14.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, but projects to be a highly-coveted wing prospect in the NBA with a savvy, modern game. He’s done well in his role with the Huskies, and offers teams a timeless skillset with shooting, passing and some positional size.
While both Fears and McNeeley have put enough on tape to earn lottery bids in June, wins in March only stand to help their stock even more.
In Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament, the two prospects will face off on Friday, March 21 at 8:25 p.m.
