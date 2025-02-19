NBA Draft: Underrated Big Ten Upperclassmen Showcase Scoring on Tuesday, Feb. 18
On Tuesday, Feb. 17, several under-the-radar upperclassmen prospects from the Big Ten stood out with impressive performances. Regardless of whether their teams secured victories in these conference matchups, their high-scoring outings effectively showcased their ability to make an impact on the offensive end.
Let’s take a closer look at the three top scorers from yesterday’s Big Ten action and discuss how their offensive skill sets could translate to the NBA.
John Tonje | Guard | Wisconsin | 6’5” | 218 lbs | Senior
John Tonje continued his stellar season, once again leading the Badgers in scoring during their 95-74 win over Illinois. He finished with 31 points, three rebounds and four steals while shooting 9-of-15 from the field, 3-of-5 from three and 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.
This marked his second consecutive game with 30 points or more and his seventh time scoring 20 or more in his last eight games. His performance highlighted his ability to score at all three levels, using his physicality and wingspan to finish through contact. While Tonje’s passing and limited upside due to his age raise concerns about his NBA potential, his impressive scoring ability will undoubtedly be valued as the 2025 NBA draft approaches.
Trey Kaufman-Renn | Forward | Purdue | 6’9” | 230 lbs | Junior
Despite Purdue’s 75-66 loss to Michigan State, Trey Kaufman-Renn continued to showcase his dominance in the paint. He finished with 24 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 69.2% from the field and 85.7% from the free-throw line.
Although he is expected to return for another season due to his reliance on interior scoring at 6-foot-9, his ability to score against the taller Spartans was promising—similar to how Trayce Jackson-Davis has found a role in the NBA. Kaufman-Renn also made smart passing reads out of the post, finding open shooters, which is an encouraging sign for his development. This was his sixth straight game with 20 or more points and his third time in the last four games leading Purdue in scoring.
Dawson Garcia | Forward | Minnesota | 6’11” | 234 lbs | Senior
Dawson Garcia led Minnesota to a 64-61 win over UCLA with another highly productive performance. He recorded 31 points, eight rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block while shooting 9-of-15 from the field, 3-of-6 from three and 11-of-12 from the free-throw line.
Garcia looked comfortable as a floor-spacer and played aggressively inside, but he stood out in this game with his ability to attack off the dribble. His combination of size, shooting and fluidity is highly encouraging for his NBA potential. However, to solidify a long-term career at the next level, he will need to improve his defensive consistency.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.