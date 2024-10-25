NBA Draft: Undervalued 2024 Draft Selections Show Impressive Flashes In Limited Rookie Debuts
With the 2025 NBA season underway, our first looks at several of this year’s rookies have provided flashes of long-term potential. While most eyes have been drawn to lottery selections, other players picked later in the first round and into the second round have made the most of their opportunities in season openers. This article will examine five rookies who, primarily in limited minutes, made good first impressions and showcased their long-term potential.
Jamal Shead | Guard | Toronto Raptors | 6’1” | 201 lbs
Jamal Shead is the outlier on this list in terms of minutes played, as he saw 19 minutes of action following an injury to Immanuel Quickley. He was widely regarded as an elite perimeter defender during last year’s draft cycle and continued to showcase this throughout the summer league and the NBA preseason. Shead finished the game with ten points, four assists and one rebound. He played with great confidence on both ends of the floor but primarily stood out due to his activity and aggressiveness on defense, where he tallied a block and a steal thanks to his strength and anticipation. Throughout this year, his minutes will likely fluctuate depending on Quickley’s status, but the Raptors must feel confident having him on the court.
Tyler Smith | Forward | Milwaukee Bucks | 6’9” | 224 lbs
Tyler Smith did not see the floor until the Bucks had their matchup against the 76ers in hand, but he quickly made the most of his opportunity. Despite only playing two minutes, Smith recorded five points and a rebound, including a catch-and-shoot corner three for his first NBA points. While this first look should be taken with a grain of salt, his confidence and smooth jumper appear translatable as a viable option as the Bucks’ rotation develops throughout the year. Although Bobby Portis is available to fill the forward position off the bench, the rest of their depth is not overwhelming; thus, if an injury or trade occurs, this could clear a runway for Smith to step in as a floor-spacing, change-of-play-style forward for Milwaukee.
Jaylon Tyson | Wing | Cleveland Cavaliers | 6’6” | 215 lbs
Jaylon Tyson was picked up by the Cavs to add wing depth and showed flashes of being able to fill this role in his NBA debut. He made his first appearance after the game was well in hand but quickly made his impact felt in his seven minutes of play. Finishing the game with four points, two rebounds and one assist, Tyson clearly made a point to play hard and offer hope for an increased role if Max Strus misses an extended period. He was a clear spark plug in his limited minutes, making a great first impression and confirming many of the strong suits that intrigued Cleveland leading up to last year’s draft.
Pelle Larsson | Guard | Miami Heat | 6’5” | 215 lbs
Pelle Larsson played six minutes during Miami’s blowout loss to the Magic but showcased two-way upside that fits the Heat’s culture of toughness. He played aggressive defense, which his one steal does not fully capture. After converting this steal into a fast-break opportunity, Larsson finished at the rim for his only two points. When switching onto bigger opponents, he impressed by playing physically and making quick decisions. After demonstrating effectiveness on both ends during the preseason, Larsson has the opportunity to continue increasing his minutes and could be the next Heat player to seemingly come out of nowhere and make a substantial impact.
Jonathan Mogbo | Forward | Toronto Raptors | 6’6” | 225 lbs
Jonathan Mogbo played eleven minutes in his debut matchup against the Cavs and finished with an impressive seven points. Many questions were raised about him last year, as he is undersized for his playstyle, but his strength and explosiveness have proven translatable. Mogbo has clearly been working on his game, as he knocked down a three-pointer, which was not a facet of his game in college. Typically, players who seem to be stuck between positions do not find a long-term fit in the NBA, but Mogbo could be an exception as he works his way into the Raptors' rotation, which does not adhere to prototypical roles.
