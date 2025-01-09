NBA Draft: Upperclassmen Steal the Show on Wednesday, Jan. 8
In a loaded day of college basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 8, several of the top freshmen either underwhelmed or missed games due to injury. With draft radars moderately empty from most top prospects, several upperclassmen stepped up and stole the spotlight. Regardless of their conference, these players’ well-rounded stat lines and noticeable impacts drew attention and raised their draft value.
Let’s dive into five of the top-performing upperclassmen from last night and discuss how their strong play could translate to the NBA level.
Mark Sears | Guard | Alabama | 6’1” | 190 lbs | Senior
Mark Sears has been on a tear this season and continued his impressive performances last night in an 88-68 win over South Carolina. He finished with 22 points, three rebounds and six assists while shooting 7-of-12 from the field, 4-of-6 from three and 4-of-5 on free throws. The level of control he showed while running the offense looked great and should translate well to a backup point guard role relatively early in his NBA career. His change of pace was particularly impressive, allowing him to consistently create clean looks for himself and his teammates.
Eric Dixon | Forward | Villanova | 6’8” | 265 lbs | Senior
Eric Dixon extended his streak of scoring at least 20 points to eight straight games and has done so in all but one game this season. He capped off this performance with 23 points, one rebound, two assists, one steal and one block. Although he struggled with efficiency—shooting 6-of-20 from the field, 2-of-8 from three and 9-of-9 from the free-throw line—he played a crucial role in the Wildcats’ 68-66 win over UConn. This game highlighted his aggression and ability to make an impact, even when his shots weren’t consistently falling.
Khalif Battle | Wing | Gonzaga | 6’5” | 185 lbs | Senior
Khalif Battle has flown under the radar in terms of his draft value, but his performance last night showcased his effectiveness. In a 93-80 win over San Diego, Battle produced a strong stat line of 20 points, six rebounds and one assist while shooting 5-of-12 from the field, 4-of-9 from three and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. His off-ball offensive game stood out, and while he did not record any defensive stats, his two-way versatility was evident. He could serve an effective role at the next level by making an impact with small but meaningful contributions without needing a high volume of shots.
Adou Thiero | Wing | Arkansas | 6’8” | 220 lbs | Junior
Adou Thiero has been one of the biggest risers in this draft cycle and continued his strong play in Arkansas’ 73-66 loss to Ole Miss. He ended the game with 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block while shooting 58.3% from the field and 60% on free throws. Although he did not attempt a three-pointer, this remains his biggest swing skill for the next level and will need further development ahead of the upcoming draft. He projects as a versatile two-way wing at the next level but will need to expand his skill set beyond his athleticism and defensive prowess to secure a larger role.
Oumar Ballo | Center | Indiana | 7’0” | 265 lbs | Senior
Oumar Ballo has made a significant impact after transferring from Arizona and has emerged as one of the most dominant bigs in the Big Ten. In Indiana’s 82-69 win over USC, Ballo finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 9-of-11 from the field and 5-of-5 on free throws. He is an incredibly physical big with quick-twitch athleticism and consistently controls the paint on both ends of the floor. This game highlighted his nonstop motor, which helps him generate second-chance points and create fastbreak opportunities.
