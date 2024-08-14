NBA Draft: What Do We Need To See From Hugo Gonzalez This Season?
With a disappointing group stage exit at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Spain was once again reminded how far they’ve fallen from the golden generation they had only a decade ago. Spanish basketball hopes to return to that level, and much of that hope lies on the shoulders of Real Madrid youngster Hugo Gonzalez.
At 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, with a solid frame and instantly visible on-court strength, Gonzalez has a body that looks like it will be NBA-ready on day one. He’s more than comfortable guarding up, lowers his shoulder regularly on drives, and likes to post up smaller guards when they get switched onto him. He embraces the physical part of the game and does so on both ends of the floor. Gonzalez’s strength and overall nose for the ball - he’s constantly crashing the glass and often first to loose balls - and the rim - he loves to power his way to the rim and has a great understanding of court position, showing the ability to finish difficult lobs due to his ability to adjust his shots quickly and accurately whenever necessary.
Gonzalez’s nose for the ball and the rim are testaments to his overall IQ, something that’s noticeable on the defensive end of the game as well. He communicates, switches accurately, positions himself to help his teammates, and almost always finds a good rebounding position. Gonzalez tends to play like a bull in an antique shop, but that bruising approach is complemented by an impressive basketball brain. This blend of brains and brawn is what makes Gonzalez an enticing prospect, but also a confounding one.
There is not an aspect of Gonzalez’s game that looks ready to help NBA teams on day one. His best skills: physical drives, help defense, and rebounding for his position are all things that would take a step back against NBA athletes. His IQ is impressive but there will be an adjustment period, his three-point shot comes and goes, and while the pick-and-roll and creation elements of his game pose intrigue they’re still not surefire bets to translate to the highest level. Gonzalez is a jack-of-all-trades and master of none. That’s nice when you’re a prospect, but to stay on an NBA court you’ve got to be a master of something. Luckily for Gonzalez, he’s got time to figure that out.
Gonzalez will spend this season at Real Madrid and is expected to fill the void left by Rudy Fernandez. Head coach Chus Mateo does not have the same affinity for playing youngsters as his predecessor, Pablo Laso, but it’s understood that Gonzalez will see regular first-team minutes at least in domestic Liga ACB play. In what will amount to roughly 15 minutes per game or something in that range, Gonzalez will be tasked with picking up some tougher defensive assignments, helping on the glass, and providing scoring primarily off-ball: as a spot-up shooter, attacking closeouts, and cutting. While it would be nice to see Hugo get some more pick-and-roll reps given his overall solid feel for the game, that seems unlikely on a team loaded with star talent.
This will be Gonzalez’s first full season of professional basketball, and while it will take him some time to feel confident at this level it will be important to watch where he finds that comfort quickest. Is it on the defensive or offensive end? In transition or half-court? Is he finding ways to remain a positive in half-court offense and what has that process looked like?
Gonzalez’s versatile profile is not something Real will need from him. They need him to help them win games, and however Gonzalez can help Real win games will probably be how he helps NBA teams win games at least early in his career, and set the path for his development and overall career arc.
Conclusion:
Gonzalez’s rounded development opens a world of possibilities for him as a prospect but his decision to stay with Real Madrid will narrow his room for improvement this season. As he figures out how to help his team win he’ll be figuring out what his own professional future looks like. Can he carry this jack-of-all-trades approach forever and look something like Andre Iguodala? Or will his shooting take off and let him go down the path of someone like Andres Nocioni? The beginning of these paths will materialize this season in Madrid.
