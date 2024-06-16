NBA Draft: Who Could Capitalize on Carlton Carrington's Reported Lottery Buzz?
The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner with everyone looking to find a clear picture of the draft board some of the latest reports see Pittsburgh Star Carlton Carrington garnering late lottery buzz according to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman.
It is no surprise that Carrington is appearing to fly up draft boards and see his stock skyrocket, as Wasserman points out the 6-foot-4 guard with a 6-foot-8 wingspan has dominated shooting drills to grab the attention of NBA teams to warrant a look in the late lottery.
At Pittsburgh, the 18-year-old averaged 13 points, five rebounds and four assists while shooting 41 percent from the floor, 32 percent from beyond the arc and 78 percent at the charity stripe. The Panther dominated as a pick-and-roll ball handler and in isolation while popping dribble jumpers at a 40 percent clip.
Carrington represents a high-upside scorer who has the frame to be able to defend at a high clip including harass ball handlers and spark transition chances. With plenty of polish and self-creation juice, the 18-year-old should be viewed as a lottery talent.
Who could be the teams to nab Carrington in that range? The Oklahoma City Thunder at pick No. 12 could be used on someone that helps set the table and shoulder some of the self creation scoring load for the Thunder.
Another squad to benefit from Carrington's services would be the Chicago Bulls who could use help at the guard spot and taking a swing on a scorer at No. 11 would be viewed as a wise pick with the speculation that they might part from top bucket-getters like Zach LaVine and/or DeMar DeRozan this summer.
