Zaccharie Risacher Joins Elite Group of Active No. 1 Picks
Taken No. 1 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft after a fairly secretive pre-draft process from the Atlanta Hawks, Zaccharie Risacher now joins an elite crop of active No. 1 picks.
That group was lessened this week, though, with Derrick Rose’s retirement from basketball. Selected No. 1 overall in the 2008 draft, Rose was the second-oldest remaining top pick in the league. And he had the pedigree and career to show for it.
LeBron James remains the oldest and highest profile in the league, maintaining his status as a superstar both on and off-court. Drafted first overall in 2003, there’s no doubt James is one of the best players ever.
James’ former and current running mates, Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving and Lakers center Anthony Davis, are the next chronologically, drafted in 2011 and 2012.
Following now-retired Anthony Bennett’s draft in 2013, there’s a run of three active players: Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, Wolves standout Karl-Anthony Towns and Nets’ returnee Ben Simmons.
Markelle Fultz heard his name first in 2017, and averaged 7.8 points and 2.8 assists for the Magic last season. But has yet to be signed to a team for the upcoming season.
The next seven top picks are all active players, including Risacher.
Deandre Ayton was taken first in 2018, followed by Zion Williamson, Anthony Edwards, Cade Cunningham, Paolo Banchero and last year’s Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.
Suffice it to say, Risacher will have his work cut out for him in making his name among that elite group.
