NBA Mock Draft: Knicks Grab Help with Back-to-Back Picks
In 2023-24, the New York Knicks had one of their best seasons in some time, narrowly missing out on the Eastern Conference Finals due to a myriad of injuries.
With their offseason now underway, the team will pivot to the 2024 NBA Draft, which is happening in a few short weeks. As of right now, the team has back-to-back picks at No’s 24 and 25. While many experts think those picks could be on the move in a trade, New York could also add some rotational contributors.
In a recent mock draft I posted to YouTube, New York came away with Weber State’s Dillon Jones and Purdue’s Zach Edey, two collegiate upperclassmen who could be ready to hit the ground running. You can watch the full video below:
At 6-foot-6, Jones is a jumbo guard that did everything for the Wildcats, averaging 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 31 games.
With New York, he could function as another ball-handler off the bench, supplementing some of what Brunson does when he needs rests.
Edey’s one of the more polarizing prospects in the class. He’s of the traditional mold at 7-foot-4 with slow foot speed, but his collegiate domination and production speaks for itself: over 25 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game in his final season.
If there was any team able to maximize his role, it might be New York, who’s leaned on good bigs like Isaiah Hartenstein and Mitchell Robinson in the last few years.
While Jones and Edey wouldn’t likely be superstars, they could play spot minutes next year while the Knicks continue to contend for the title.
