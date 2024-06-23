NBA Mock Draft: Lakers Take a Swing on Proven Frontcourt Piece
The 2024 NBA Draft is just three days away, and teams will be looking to leave more talented than they arrive.
That includes the Los Angeles Lakers, who now own the No. 17 pick after the Pelicans deferred to 2025 a few weeks ago.
In a recent NBA mock draft I posted to YouTube, the Lakers took a flier on DaRon Holmes, a proven big man who could help Los Angeles as early as next season. You can watch the full mock draft below:
Holmes offers the Lakers a frontcourt rotational piece who could be ready to hit the ground running and provide a reinforcement for Davis.
Holmes has long been one of the best players in college basketball, most recently averaging 20.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 55% overall and 39% from beyond the arc for the Dayton Flyers.
Offensively, Holmes is primarily an interior threat, but has the ability to play a face-up game, making his fit alongside Davis a strong one. He can put the ball on the floor in moderation, pass, function in the pick-and-roll and shoots at a decent clip with more improvement on the horizon.
Defensively, Holmes is versatile, averaging 3.0 stocks per game last season with 2.1 blocks. He’s likely not a true five — standing at 6-foot-10 with a slightly hunched-over stance — but still stands to be a factor on that end of the court.
Best of all, Holmes is likely right in the team’s range at No. 17.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.