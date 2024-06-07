NBA Mock Draft: Miami Heat Leave with High-Ceiling Point Guard
The 2024 NBA Draft is just a few weeks away, and the Miami Heat will once again select in the middle of the first round in hopes of bolstering their current core.
The group is currently comprised of both win-now stars and young up-and-comers, and Miami will look to add another prospect with the potential to hit the ground running.
A recent mock draft I posted to YouTube had the Heat leaving with one of the highest ceiling players in the draft in point guard Isaiah Collier.
You can watch the full mock draft down below:
At a very stocky 6-foot-3, Collier was the No. 1 player in the class per RSCI coming into the season, but saw a very up-and-down season with the Trojans that has his stock bordering on being a fringe top-10 pick or even lower.
Despite his struggles with turnovers and inefficiency, Collier still managed to put up 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting near-50% overall and 34% from beyond the line.
The talent is obviously there in flashes for Collier, who seems just a few clicks away from being a very real threat at the lead guard position.
Miami has gained a recent reputation of developing their draft picks and putting them in position to succeed. Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez are just a few examples, and Collier could very well be the next added to that list.
In Collier, the team might not get a Year 1 contributor, but they assuredly get a talented asset, and one that could be ready to take the reigns in a few seasons should the roster shake up. If not, Collier will hold his value as a high upside swing for years to come, making him a valuable inclusion in trade packages.
Regardless, the Heat will have options on 2024 draft night.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.