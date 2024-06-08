NBA Mock Draft: Portland Trail Blazers Nab High-Ceiling Guard In Lottery
The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner and the mock drafts continue to fly off the shelves. The latest from NBA Draft expert Derek Parker presents an interesting match for one of the top prospects in this class.
While Ron Holland is seeing his stock trend in the wrong direction as the draft inches closer, with rumors of a late June slide, he still represents one of the best players in this crop of prospects that teams may regret not taking a chance on.
Parker in his latest projection has Holland sliding to pick No. 7 landing with Portland in what would be an interesting draft night outcome.
"I love Holland as a prospect in this draft, I think there are very few multi-verses where Holland is not at least a strong two-way starter in the NBA...He is especially strong here with the Trail Blazers who are just searching for high-end talent. You can throw him on the wing and get him easy offense in transition, attacking closeouts and spotting up while he plays that high-motor defense. All while honing things like creating, passing, NBA nuances and improving his perimeter game," Parker explains.
Holland being placed next to Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe would make Portland one of the most fun - and dynamic - teams to watch. While they might all have that guard label in their position style their fit is rather seamless and if they all develop to their ceiling complementary of each other.
