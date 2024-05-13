NBA Mock Draft: Projecting the Top-14 Following the Lottery
The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery came and went, bringing one of the more interesting results we’ve seen since the odds changed years ago.
In a shocking turn, Atlanta jumped nine spots to grab the top pick, with the Rockets lucking out in jumping to No. 3 and the Spurs landing two top-eight picks. The Pistons, Hornets, Trail Blazers, Grizzlies and Jazz all fell at least two spots.
In a recent mock draft posted to YouTube, I gave instant reactions to how Sunday shook out:
Atlanta has a likely no-brainer ahead of them in Perth’s Alex Sarr, should they keep the pick. He’s a talented floor-raiser at 7-foot, who could come by easy offense next to Trae Young or kick off a rebuild for the team.
Houston could benefit strongly from Reed Sheppard, who could immediately infuse the team with shooting, defensive playmaking and high-IQ hoops.
Other notable picks include Zaccharie Risacher to the San Antonio Spurs at No. 4, Detroit swinging on Matas Buzelis at No. 5, Donovan Clingan landing in Memphis via the No. 9 pick and Rob Dillingham sliding to the Bulls at No. 11.
Prospects are currently showcasing their measurements and top skills at the NBA Draft Combine. The 2024 NBA Draft will be the first ever two-day event, beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26 and concluding with the second round on Thursday, June 27.
