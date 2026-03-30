Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Update, Betting Impact for Wizards vs. Lakers)

The Los Angeles Lakers will be down a key piece of their rotation on Monday night against the Washington Wizards, as superstar guard Luka Doncic has been suspended after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season.

Doncic will serve a one-game suspension on Monday, and he's eligible to return to action for the Lakers on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The bright side? Doncic has a built-in reason to sit out the front end of a back-to-back against one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Luka still needs to play in three more games to be eligible for end of season awards, and he should get there since L.A. still has eight games to play (including Monday's matchup). Doncic has been on a tear since the All-Star break, averaging 35.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game since the All-Star break while shooting 40.5 percent from the 3-point line.

Even with Doncic sidelined on Monday night, the Lakers are 15.5-point favorites at home against Washington. Oddsmakers at DraftKings have put the Lakers' odds to win this game at -1350, which is good for an implied probability of 93.1 percent.

L.A. is just 6-6 in the 12 games that Doncic has missed in the 2025-26 campaign, but Washington is 1-9 in its last 10 games and has just 17 wins all season long. The Lakers need every win they can get to hold on to the No. 3 seed in the West, so it may be a good thing that Doncic will be fresh of Tuesday's showdown with the Cavs.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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