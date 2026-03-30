Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Hawks)

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum played in his 11th game of the 2025-26 season on Sunday in a win over the Charlotte Hornets, and it may have been his best game to date.

Tatum finished with 32 points, five rebounds and eight assists, shooting 12-for-23 from the field and 5-for-10 from beyond the arc. The C's were down Jaylen Brown (Achilles tendinitis) on Sunday, yet they still pulled out a 15-point road win.

Tatum was also listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game as the team looks to manage his workload in his return from a ruptured Achilles. After originally being listed as questionable, Tatum was upgraded to available on Sunday.

Now, his status is up in the air for Monday's back-to-back against the Atlanta Hawks, as the C's have yet to release an injury report. Boston now has a 2.5-game cushion on the New York Knicks for the No. 2 seed in the East, so it may decide to rest Tatum on Monday, especially if Brown returns to the lineup.

Tatum has not played in a back-to-back this season, but he's only missed one game since returning from his Achilles injury less than 10 months from when it occurred in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The star forward is averaging 20.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game since returning.

Boston is required to release an injury report this afternoon, and it'll be interesting to see if Tatum is just ruled out or if the C's give him a shot to suit up. Oddsmakers at DraftKings seem to think that one of Tatum or Brown will sit in this game, as the C's are 1.5-point road underdogs in Atlanta.

This story will be updated with Tatum's official injury status for Monday night's game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.