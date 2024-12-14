NBA Mock Draft: Reviewing SEC First-Round Selections in Latest Mock
As we continue to monitor prospects' play throughout the season, mock drafts are beginning to gain clarity. Whether these players are excelling in college basketball or in overseas leagues, the majority of top-projected players have shown promising upside. In the latest update to NBA Draft on SI's mock draft, the overwhelmingly strongest conference in college basketball, the SEC, stands out with several first-round selections.
Let’s review the seven SEC prospects selected in the first round our latest mock draft and how they could fit with their projected NBA teams:
Asa Newell | Forward | Georgia | 6-foot-11 | 220 lbs | Freshman
Mock Draft Result: No. 9: Portland Trail Blazers
Asa Newell has been one of the most intriguing prospects this season, with impressive length and athleticism for a primarily interior player. He is still rounding out his offensive game but has been effective at the rim and in attacking slower defenders off the dribble. His defensive upside also looks bright, as he consistently gathers blocks and steals by using natural instincts and quick reactions to make an impact. As for his fit with the Blazers, he could slide in nicely at the four next to Donovan Clingan, providing the finishing touch to a young, guard-driven lineup in Portland. If his jump shooting is built into a consistent weapon, the sky would be the limit for Newel in Portland.
Tre Johnson | Guard | Texas | 6-foot-6 | 190 lbs | Freshman
Mock Draft Result: No. 10: Miami Heat
Tre Johnson has been one of the best scoring freshmen in the nation, with tools that could help him develop into a well-rounded guard at the next level. He will need to continue developing his defensive playstyle to see significant minutes early but has looked like he is making strides as of late. Heading to Miami in this mock, Johnson would bring a much-needed scoring punch and high upside to a primarily veteran-driven roster. With reports indicating that the Heat may be looking to move on from Jimmy Butler, Johnson would be a great fit to help Miami find a new identity alongside Herro and Adebayo.
Collin Murray-Boyles | Forward | South Carolina | 6-foot-7 | 245 lbs | Sophomore
Mock Draft Result: No. 12: Utah Jazz (Via MIN)
Collin Murray-Boyles has been one of the most interesting returning prospects in college basketball. Despite being undersized and not showing much development in terms of shooting, his effectiveness as a pick-and-roll big and solid rebounder could make him effective at the next level. The Utah Jazz are still searching for their new identity, but pairing Murray-Boyles with Lauri Markkanen could help mitigate his lack of size and shine a spotlight on his strength and athleticism in the interior on both ends of the floor.
Boogie Fland | Guard | Arkansas | 6-foot-2 | 175 lbs | Freshman
Mock Draft Result: No. 20: Orlando Magic
Boogie Fland has been one of the most impressive lead-guard prospects in this year’s draft, exploding out of the gates at Arkansas. He has a slighter frame but has scored well from all three levels, using shifty dribble moves and solid passing vision to create easy looks for himself and his teammates. While his defensive tools are still somewhat of a question, fitting in with the Orlando Magic could help him continue to improve. The Magic have a good young core, but adding a primary ball-handler to the perimeter could help them run a smoother offensive system while securing another scorer who projects to be more efficient than Jalen Suggs.
Derrion Reid | Forward | Alabama | 6-foot-8 | 220 lbs | Freshman
Mock Draft Result: No. 21: Memphis Grizzlies
Derrion Reid has not been the most productive freshman prospect this year, but the two-way flashes he has shown are extremely intriguing. He has a nice combination of strength and mobility that stand out, especially on the defensive end. Despite his scoring ability still being somewhat uncertain, his defensive versatility could buy him time to develop offensively at the next level. Reid seems like a perfect fit in Memphis due to his hard-nosed playstyle and willingness to do the dirty work. He could serve as both a three and a four while sliding in perfectly with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey.
Zvonimir Ivisic | Center | Arkansas | 7-foot-2 | 245 lbs | Sophomore
Mock Draft Result: No. 26: Brooklyn Nets (Via PHX)
Zvonimir Ivisic has looked like a modern stretch-big and could fill a role for nearly every NBA team. His game is still developing, but his three-point shooting and shot-blocking instincts have been extremely promising. While his full potential does seem like it could be a ways off, the flashes he has shown are hard to deny. Being selected by the Brooklyn Nets in this mock, he may enter a low-pressure situation on a rebuilding team. If the Nets were to add Ivisic, it could signal a move for Nic Claxton and a shift toward a more shooting-driven offensive system in Brooklyn.
Adou Thiero | Wing | Arkansas | 6-foot-8 | 220 lbs | Junior
Mock Draft Result: No. 30: Utah Jazz (Via CLE)
Adou Thiero has been one of the biggest breakout players in this draft cycle, thanks to his major uptick in two-way productivity. He has great positional size and high-level athleticism but still has room to grow in his jump shooting and passing. If added to the Utah Jazz roster, he would be a great fit to fill many of their missing roles. His versatility could help several of their young players gain more offensive freedom, with Thiero taking on tougher wing matchups and keeping defenses on their toes with his impressive feel for making cuts.
