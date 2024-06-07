NBA Mock Draft: Sacramento Kings Benefit From Draft Night Slide to Round Out Rotation
The 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner and as mock drafts heat up there are interesting fits being made. In his latest NBA Mock Draft, Derek Parker had an eyebrow rising result for the Sacramento Kings with the No. 13 pick.
Parker's projections see Tennessee Volunteer wing, Dalton Knecht, taking a draft night tumble down the board landing in the lap of the Sacramento Kings in the lottery.
"He will add even more off-ball scoring to a team that really can not get enough of it...This pick just gives the Sacramento Kings more lineup versatility and a player ready to make an impact in year one," Parker explains.
Knecht averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists while shooting 39 percent from beyond the act flashing his all-around production that the Volunteer product can offer at the next level. Coming into the NBA at age 23 should encourage teams of his ability to make an impact right away.
With solid off-ball defensive chops, Knecht can stay on the floor defensively while draining buckets on the offensive end to push the Kings to the next level.
Sacramento took a disappointing step back in the 2023-24 season and looks to get back on track in the difficult Western Conference in the 2024-25 campaign. With Mike Brown inking an extension, Knecht fits their system near-perfectly.
Perhaps the Tennessee product never lasts to No. 13 but should he land with the Kings it would be a near perfect match for each side.
